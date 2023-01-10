Kate Winslet Sweetly Stops Interview to Comfort Young Reporter During First Interview

ZDF

The thought of interviewing Kate Winslet is likely a dream for even the most-established journalists, but it's hard to imagine speaking with the Oscar winner for one's first-ever interview.

But that's what happened to a children's reporter named Martha, who interviewed Winslet for "Avatar: The Way of Water" for the German TV network ZDF. The interview went viral on social media as Winslet sweetly stopped the interview to comfort Martha and offer her advice and encouragement.

Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sm0D5FWWsM — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 9, 2023 @OliviaLilyMarks

"Um, it's my first time," a seemingly shy Martha revealed, to which Winslet replied, "This is your first time doing it? OK, well guess what?"

She then leaned in, and continued, "When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we've decided that it's going to be. So, we've decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview."

"You can ask me anything that you want, and you don't have to be scared," Winslet kindly added. "Everything is going to be amazing. Ok? You've got this. Ok, let's do it!"

British reporter Liv Marks reshared the video of the interaction on Twitter, which quickly went viral.

"Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen," Marks wrote alongside the clip, which has over 5 million views.

She then added in another tweet, "Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way."

Fellow reporters, as well as celebrities and fans, gushed over the sweet video, replying to Marks on Twitter.

"the world really doesn't deserve Kate Winslet," wrote Hulu's official Twitter account.

Jennifer Hudson tweeted three heart emojis, while BBC editor Jeremy Bower said, "That's the mark of a decent person."

A Twitter user wrote, "Actress sees a struggling youngster, mom-mode immediately kicks in. Very cool, very sweet," as another said, "I couldn't love her more!"