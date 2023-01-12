Geena Davis Gets Choked Up Detailing How Bill Murray Allegedly Berated Her on Film Set

Getty

"He got the opportunity to really put me in my place and really shame me."

Geena Davis has now gone into more detail about how Bill Murray allegedly mistreated her on the set of the 1989 film "Quick Change," after first addressing it in her memoir "Dying of Politeness" last fall.

The "Thelma & Louise" actress was a guest on "On with Kara Swisher" this week and, while reflecting on her legendary career, once again opened up about her experience with Murray on the film.

FYI: Davis is one of many actors who have come out recently with claims that don't paint the best picture of Murray, more of which you can read at the link below. He has yet to respond to Geena's comments.

"The first day of shooting, we were shooting a huge scene out on an intersection in Manhattan with hundreds of extras and giant crew and all that stuff. And they said, 'We're ready for you to come to set,'" David recalled. "And I said, 'Well, costume's asked me to wait here one second. Can I do that, or should I come with you?' The AD said, 'Go ahead, wait here.'"

"Seconds later, Bill Murray -- in a full clown costume, by the way -- slams into the trailer with rage coming out of his eyeballs and starts screaming at me and swearing at me, 'Get the f--- out there! What the f--- are you doing? Move! Move!'"

She said he then "got behind" her and continued to scream in her ear until they got onto set.

"We're getting to this intersection where there's hundreds of people watching this, and he keeps it up and keeps it up until he says, 'Stand there,' and points to a mark on the pavement and starts shooting," she continued, saying she was "literally shaking" when, moments later, he asked her, "What's up with you? It's all good."

"It wasn't necessary. It wasn't an urgent matter for me to go there. But he got the opportunity to really put me in my place and really shame me," she continued, before getting choked up and audibly emotional. "It still, just talking about it actually, it's very emotional for me because I felt so ashamed, for somebody who wants to do things right."

She added that she felt shame she never spoke with her agent and manager about the alleged behavior when they went to lunch that day -- adding, "I never told anybody until I wrote the book and it's just a shame that I took on blame for that happening."

Speaking with Swisher, she also once again shared how Murray allegedly pressured her into letting him use a "giant massage device" called "The Thumper" on her when she met with him, a co-director and producer in a hotel suite.

"He says, 'Lay down here. I wanna try it on you," said Davis. "I keep saying ‘No' to the point where I would've had to scream at him, 'Stop f---ing asking me! I am not doing it. Do you understand?' Which I was far too timid to do. So I perched on the corner of the bed and let him do it, and he did it for like one second, and then didn't ask how I liked it or anything. So I realized it was just to see if he could force me to do something inappropriate."

She added that nobody else in the room did anything, though she hoped "they would say, 'Come on Bill, give it up."

As for why he allegedly did it, she said she "found out it was because I had just won the Oscar and he had said he told the others he was very concerned about hiring me in case I thought I was all that, in case I had a swelled head."