Bachelorette Alum DeAnna Pappas Announces Split From Husband Stephen Stagliano After 11 Years

Getty

Bachelor Nation star DeAnna Pappas and her husband, Stephen Stagliano, are going their separate ways.

On Thursday, Pappas shared a statement on Instagram in which she revealed she and Stagliano have called it quits after 11 years together.

"It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple," she began. "We have been working hard for a long time -- both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate."

"We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith," she continued.

The "Bachelorette" alum concluded, “We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives."

Pappas, 42, and Stagliano, 38, first met through the latter's twin brother, Michael, who was a contestant on Season 5 of "The Bachelorette." The two got engaged in 2010, and married in 2011.

During their marriage, Pappas and Stagliano welcomed two children together -- daughter Addison, 8, and son Austin, 6.

Pappas appeared on Season 11 of "The Bachelor" back in 2007, which starred Brad Womack. She made it to the final rose ceremony in the finale, however, Womack rejected both Pappas and fellow co-runner-up, Jenni Croft.