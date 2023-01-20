Jennifer Coolidge's First-Ever TikTok Goes Viral With 'Jenny from the Block' Assist

TikTok

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got."

With just one TikTok, Jennifer Coolidge has amassed more than 1.7 million views (as of this report) and taken the platform by storm. But what a TikTok!

While we'd have been just as satisfied to enjoy some classic Coolidge stream-of-consciousness rambling like we got twice at this year's Golden Globe Awards, this was a tight, concise comic masterpiece.

The bit opened with a close-up of Coolidge's face as she told her new followers that this was her first TikTok. "I was trying to think of something cool to do," she said. "And I think, um, I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like."

"The White Lotus" star then took a moment to get into character before offering up a dramatic reading of a few lines from Jennifer Lopez' "Jenny from the Block."

But the best was yet to come. After finishing her interpretation, she panned the camer over to find Jennifer Lopez herself looking at her intensely.

"I like that," Lopez tells her softly with mock intensity. "I really, really like that."

Now that Coolidge is starting her music career -- because we see no other way to interpret this incredible collaboration -- we are ready to dub her J.Cool to go with J.Lo.

Coolidge shared the clip to her Twitter feed as well, where it quickly surpassed a half-million views there as well. For good measure, Lopez gave her a retweet as well -- though with the traffic she's already getting, we're not sure she needed it.

It's no surprise that Coolidge -- ahem -- J.Cool would take TikTok by storm. She's become America's sweetheart these past few years, delighting fans with every utterance.