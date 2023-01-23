Pamela Anderson Says She Has 'No Ill Will' Toward Tim Allen After Flashing Allegation

Getty

Anderson speaks out after Allen denied allegations he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement.

Pamela Anderson insists Tim Allen flashed her on her first day of filming on "Home Improvement," doubling down on her allegation after the actor himself denied her account.

Excerpts were released over the weekend from Anderson's upcoming "Love, Pamela" memoir, in which she wrote, "On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly -- completely naked underneath."

"He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," she said. Allen denied it immediately, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

Anderson -- who played Lisa, a Tool Girl on "Tool Time" on the show -- stuck by her story in a follow-up statement to Vanity Fair.

"This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate," she said. "My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened."

Anderson reportedly says the incident was "the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolute fools of themselves." In the book, she also reflected on how small her role was on the show -- which she left for a gig that paid less on "Baywatch."

"I ended up making my career choice based on quality of life," she wrote.