Panic! at the Disco Splits, Brendon Urie Calls It 'Hell of a Journey'

Getty

Urie was the only original member of the group left when it disbanded.

Panic! at the Disco is no more.

Brendon Urie -- the sole original band member left in the group, which had basically become a solo vehicle for the frontman in recent years -- confirmed the disbandment with a lengthy statement to social media on Tuesday.

In it, he also confirmed he's expecting a child with wife Sarah.

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey," he began his post. "Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way."

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard ... Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" he continued. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more," read the statement.

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you," he concluded. "I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

The group began in 2004 with Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson and broke out big with the 2005 release of "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out," which included the massive hit, "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

Over time, the original members dwindled while they released three additional albums. In 2016, Urie dropped "Death of a Bachelor" as his first solo release under the band's name, following Smith's departure.