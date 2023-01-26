Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Video Poking Fun at How She & Travis Scott Picked Baby Name

Instagram/Tiktok

Formerly known as Wolf, Aire's name change came almost 10 months after his birth.

Kylie Jenner is laughing along with fans when it comes to the decision behind son Aire's new name.

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder proved she had a sense of humor after reacting to a TikTok that poked fun at how she and Travis Scott settled on the boy's moniker.

The video featured a fan using the opening theme of Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" -- which lists the elements: water, earth, fire and air -- to joke the pair used the popular kids show to make the big decision.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

As "Kylie" listed each element, "Travis" perked up when she finally got to the last one, air.

The video, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times since it was posted, caught the attention of Kylie herself -- who reacted with a series of crying emojis in the comments.

Jenner and Scott announced the arrival of their newborn son four days after his birth on February 2, 2022. The pair also share their four-year-old daughter Stormi.

A few days later the reality star revealed that the new parents had named their baby Wolf, but that didn't stick.

A month later, Jenner revealed on her Instagram Story that Wolf was no longer the baby's name, "FYI, our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she explained at the time. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

During a September 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," Kylie confessed she and Travis still hadn’t decided on the right name for their baby and were playing the name game to see which would stick.

"Travis actually still changes his name a few times," she shared at the time. "He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day he'll call him that. And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"