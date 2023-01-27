Amber Rose Done with Dating and Men: 'They're Pretty Disgusting Out Here, They're F-ing Gross'

Getty

The comments come as her ex of three years and father of her youngest son, Alexander 'AE' Edwards,' is dating Cher.

Amber Rose has done the dating thing, she's had children, she's been domestic, and now she's ready to be rid of all of it.

"I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone," she told Sofia Franklyn on the latest "Sofia with an F" podcast, per People. "I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex, no, ew. It's so gross. I don't want it."

The 39 year old dropped that g-word elsewhere when talking about how she feels men have changed over the years. "It's worse than ever," she said. "They're pretty disgusting out here. They're f---ing gross. Like, I want to be single for the rest of my life."

Rose's comments come as her ex-boyfriend, and father of her three-year-old son Slash Electric, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36, has begun a high-profile relationship with Cher, 76. Rose and Edwards split in August 2021 after a three-year romance.

She has claimed that he cheated on her with a dozen different women during their relationship, with Edwards ultimately admitting that it was true, telling DJ Big Von at the time, per People, "S---, I got caught."

While he had nothing but praise for Edwards, he also said that he wouldn't stop living his life the way he wanted, which included sleeping with multiple women.

"I like women," he said, saying that he could choose to stop cheating, "and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that."

Rose didn't mention Edwards as a deciding factor in her decision to live the single and celibate life, but she did reference the end of her marriage to Wiz Khalifa. The couple were married from July 2013 to June 2016.

"I married my soulmate and then all of a sudden he wasn't there anymore," she shared. "Because our mothers, the internet, there was too much pressure to be married so young and we just had a baby. I was f---ing heartbroken."

Rose and Khalifa share a 9-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. She talked about his infidelity, as well, saying that she was devastated at the time, but has since forgiven him and "we're the best of friends now."

As far as the single life, Rose said that these days, "guys don't talk to me anymore," but as far as she's concerned, that's just as well.

"If I ever get into a relationship again, which I highly doubt, you're not about to play with my life and my mental health," she said, per The Daily Maii. "I don't got time."