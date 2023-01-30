Christine Brown Dating Again Following Kody Brown Split: 'Awkward!'

Instagram / TLC

She's back on the scene after 25+ years with her Sister Wives ex.

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is putting herself back on the market following her split from Kody Brown.

Over the weekend, the reality TV star revealed she's dipped her toes into the dating app world since separating from her longtime partner.

"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" she shared, alongside a series of photos -- possibly for her dating profile. "Any advice for dating at 50?!" she asked, before using the hashtags #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Christine and Kody announced they would be parting ways after 27 years of marriage in November 2021. The pair are parents to seven children.

Kody first married wife Meri in 1990, before Janelle joined the family with a spiritual marriage in 1993. Christine was next, spiritually marrying into the family in 1994, before Robyn did the same in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.