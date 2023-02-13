Robin Wright Explains Those Recent Photos of Her with Ex-Husband Sean Penn

Getty

The pair have been separated since she filed for divorce in 2009.

Keeping it friendly for family!

After exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright were spotted together at LAX in January, the latter is opening up about her relationship with her former husband and what was going on when the photos in question were taken.

"We were going to an event for our children," Wright told E!. "We're always gonna be a family, whether we're together or apart, you know, and I think that's beautiful and I wish that for everybody."

The sighting was the first time the pair were seen together since 2017, when they had a similar outing to visit their son Hopper.

Penn and Wright tied the knot in 1996, five years after welcoming daughter Dylan in 1991 and three years following the birth of Hopper in 1993. Their roller-coaster relationship came to an end in 2009, after Wright filed for divorce. It was finalized in 2010.

She went on to call her friendship with Penn a "gift," adding that the two "know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life."

In 2015, Wright reflected on her marriage to the "Milk" star with Vanity Fair, telling the publication at the time that she believed "we were together not only to have our beautiful children but to learn how to love … for the next time around, the right way."