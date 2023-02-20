Judd Apatow Isn't 'Traumatized' Watching Daughter Maude Apatow on Euphoria

Getty

Apatow said he has no problem with supporting his daughter Maude in "Euphoria" -- after all he knows what to expect.

Judd Apatow is a fan of his daughter Maude's show "Euphoria."

The 55-year-old director revealed in an interview with People that he doesn't let the racy scenes in the hit HBO series get in the way of watching his daughter's performance as Lexie Howard.

"I can watch it. I love it. I'm not traumatized because I've read the scripts," Apatow said.

Judd shared the biggest piece of advice he’s given his children: "Just do things that you're passionate about. Don't do anything just to work. Do things that you really care about."

The writer-director shares daughters Maude, 25, and Iris, 20, with wife Leslie Mann.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter back in September, Maude opened up about the "nepotism baby" label she's been given by the internet.

Despite being born into a famous family, the “Assasination Nation” star shared she is hopeful her work will stand out on its own.

"At first, I was sad," Maude admitted. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work."

She continued, "It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."

Maude confessed that the shadow of her parents' epic careers drives her to work even harder which fuels her sense of pressure and perfectionism.

She admitted, "I try not to think about that so much, but it definitely drives me. I feel like I really need to prove myself, so I work extra hard."

The actress also shared a few words of wisdom she’s saved from her father navigating Hollywood as a breakout star.

"My dad always told me acting is tough because you never know what's going to come next," she recounted. "He always encouraged me to write. You can shoot a movie and really hope it will work, but you don't know how they're gonna edit it. To not have any control of that is scary sometimes, so I try to do other things."