Kelly Osbourne on Struggle of Returning to Work as New Mom

Getty

Osbourne said she "can't wait" to hold her son Sidney in her arms again as she works on mysterious new project

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about getting back into the workforce after welcoming her son Sidney.

Osbourne shared a selfie to Instagram on Sunday along with a candid message about filming a mysterious new project. She captioned her post, "I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done."

"This day can't go by quick enough for me," she continued. "I can't wait to have him back in my arms."

The "So Undercover" star also teased she was filming "day 1" of her secret project by posting a series of selfies on her Instagram Story including one with her makeup artist Kip Zachary and her niece Pearl Osbourne.

Back in January, during an appearance on Talk TV in the UK, her mother Sharon Osbourne confirmed that Kelly had welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

In addition to confirming the news, she revealed the name of the newest member of the Osbourne family, Sidney, seemingly named after his father.

"So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Sharon said at the time.

Though the reality star did not share exactly when Kelly gave birth, back in November the 38-year-old posted a cryptic Instagram Story that featured the words "OK, here we go," on a black backdrop, leading fans to believe she had gone into labor.

The reality star broke the news that she would be expecting her first child with the Slipknot musician, 45, back in the spring of 2022. At the time she posted a photo of herself holding a sonogram of her baby.