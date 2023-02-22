YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Father Tommy Smith Died of Fentanyl Overdose

Instagram

His obituary said Smith "gained his wings unexpectedly," following his death in September 2022.

The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner has revealed how Tommy Smith, the father of young YouTube star Everleigh Rose, died.

He was just 29 when he died September 9, 2022 and, according to People, his cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The case remains open.

When he died last year, his obituary said Smith "gained his wings unexpectedly." The obit called him "a father, son, brother, grandson, family and friend to all," adding that "his love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tommy's ex and the mother of 10-year-old Everleigh, Savannah LaBrant, posted about his death a few days after his passing.

"Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely," she wrote at the time.

"As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Though Smith and LaBrant, who was just 19 when she gave birth to Everleigh, split shortly after she was born, it seemed like they had a cordial coparenting relationship.

He even defended his ex and her husband, Cole, on TikTok -- saying both he and Savannah "love coparenting" and added, "the hate in their direction needs to stop. Go plant a tree or something."

In her book, "Cole and Sav: Our Surprising Love Story," Cole added that he would "never want to take the spot of her real dad," writing that Everleigh "definitely knows she has two dads who love her so much."

Everleigh has nearly 4 million subscribers on her YouTube page, in which she's seen trying out toys, playing pranks on her family and dancing. She also has 5 million followers on Instagram.

The girl's family has their own YouTube page run by Savannah and Cole -- who have three other children together -- which boasts another 13 million subscribers. Savannah, meanwhile, has 7.3 million followers on her solo Instagram page, while Cole has 4.9 million.