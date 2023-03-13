Jimmy Kimmel Asking Malala About SpitGate At Oscars Has Twitter Talking

Twitter / Getty / ABC

"Cocaine bear, leave Malala alone," Kimmel demanded in one of three Malala related bits on Oscar night

Malala Yousafzai may be a Nobel Peace Prize winner, executive producer of an Oscar nominated documentary short, and most notably survived an attempt on her life from the Taliban, but even she can't escape "Spitgate".

At the Academy Awards on Sunday evening, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the activist, "As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?" to which she replied, "I only talk about peace".

Yousafzai took to Twitter to comment on the controversy, politely responding, "Treat people with kindness" to a tweet of the awkward scene.

Not only can she not escape Kimmel’s jokes, she was then (playfully) accosted by Cocaine Bear, to which Kimmel chimed in the five words we’d never thought we’d hear together in a sentence: "Cocaine bear, leave Malala alone."

jimmy kimmel will pay for making malala answer that question btw — carey (@brokebackstan) March 13, 2023 @brokebackstan

Yousafzai was attending the Oscars as executive producer of the short film "Stranger at the Gate". She appeared in a stunning silver Ralph Lauren gown that has also been the talk of social media.