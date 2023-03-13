Oscars In Memoriam Omits Anne Heche, Charlbi Dean & More: Twitter Reacts

Many social media users took to Twitter to slam the Academy after a group of late actors were missing from the on-air tribute.

Not unlike previous Oscar ceremonies, several stars were left out of the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam segment on Sunday night. And just as in the past, fans expressed their anger and disappointment over the omissions on social media.

Many social media users took to Twitter to call out the Academy after late actors Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Charlbi Dean, Paul Sorvino, Leslie Jordan and more stars were missing from the on-air tribute, which included a performance by Lenny Kravitz.

Heche, Sizemore, Dean, Sorvino and Jordan all appeared in several films during their careers, with Dean even starring in a 2023 Best Picture-nominated film, "Triangle of Sadness."

Among those omitted in the segment were Gilbert Gottfried, Kevin Conroy and Sacheen Littlefeather.

However, it's worth noting that all of the actors above who weren't featured in the on-air segment -- except for Conroy -- were mentioned on the In Memoriam page on the Academy's website.

Despite this, many angry Twitter users slammed the Oscars for leaving out several beloved actors during the broadcast.

"Can anyone explain why this happens every year?," wrote actress Lydia Cornell. "Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Paul Sorvino, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan and Charlbi Dean From Oscar-Nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness.'"

Meanwhile, a tweet about Dean -- which has over 40,000 likes -- read: "she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean." Dean passed away in August at the age of 32 from a bacterial infection.

"The Oscars should be ashamed not including the deeply talented, too often underrated Anne Heche in their In Memoriam montage," a person said of Heche, who died in August at 54 following a car crash.

Another Twitter user described Heche as "one of the most daring actors and a true trailblazer," writing that she starred in "over 30 feature films."

See how Twitter reacted to stars being left out of the on-air tribute in the tweets, below.

