Oscars In Memoriam Omits Anne Heche, Charlbi Dean & More: Twitter Reacts

Not unlike previous Oscar ceremonies, several stars were left out of the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam segment on Sunday night. And just as in the past, fans expressed their anger and disappointment over the omissions on social media.

Many social media users took to Twitter to call out the Academy after late actors Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Charlbi Dean, Paul Sorvino, Leslie Jordan and more stars were missing from the on-air tribute, which included a performance by Lenny Kravitz.

Heche, Sizemore, Dean, Sorvino and Jordan all appeared in several films during their careers, with Dean even starring in a 2023 Best Picture-nominated film, "Triangle of Sadness."

Among those omitted in the segment were Gilbert Gottfried, Kevin Conroy and Sacheen Littlefeather.

However, it's worth noting that all of the actors above who weren't featured in the on-air segment -- except for Conroy -- were mentioned on the In Memoriam page on the Academy's website.

Despite this, many angry Twitter users slammed the Oscars for leaving out several beloved actors during the broadcast.

"Can anyone explain why this happens every year?," wrote actress Lydia Cornell. "Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Paul Sorvino, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan and Charlbi Dean From Oscar-Nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness.'"

Meanwhile, a tweet about Dean -- which has over 40,000 likes -- read: "she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean." Dean passed away in August at the age of 32 from a bacterial infection.

"The Oscars should be ashamed not including the deeply talented, too often underrated Anne Heche in their In Memoriam montage," a person said of Heche, who died in August at 54 following a car crash.

Another Twitter user described Heche as "one of the most daring actors and a true trailblazer," writing that she starred in "over 30 feature films."

See how Twitter reacted to stars being left out of the on-air tribute in the tweets, below.

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023 @iamsugarlipsss

Can anyone explain why this happens every year? Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Paul Sorvino, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan and Charlbi Dean From Oscar-Nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ pic.twitter.com/5eT09DGnU9 — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) March 13, 2023 @LydiaCornell

did the in memoriam really forget charlbi dean — iana murray (@ianamurray) March 13, 2023 @ianamurray

Pretty wild how Charlbi Dean from best picture nominee TRIANGLE OF SADNESS was missing from the In Memoriam segment: pic.twitter.com/Eqk2oCJJ6g — Reyna Cervantes (@Jfcdoomblade) March 13, 2023 @Jfcdoomblade

where was charlbi dean in the in memoriam?? she’s literally in a best picture nominee — ً (@filmlamet) March 13, 2023 @filmlamet

The Oscars should be ashamed not including the deeply talented, too often underrated Anne Heche in their In Memoriam montage. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/maELOcWL9M — Dustin Putman (@DustinPutman) March 13, 2023 @DustinPutman

nominating triangle of sadness 3 times and leaving out of the in memoriam charlbi dean feels icky. — Kenzie Vanunu ⚡️🦴 (@kenzvanunu) March 13, 2023 @kenzvanunu

Because The Academy left her out of their #InMemoriam; over 30 feature films, half of which were studio films. #AnneHeche, one of the most daring actors and a true trailblazer. #Oscars2023 #AcademyAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/ZpiLYCJzen — Adam J. Yeend (@AJYeend) March 13, 2023 @AJYeend

THEY LEFT PAUL SORVINO OUT OF THE IN MEMORIAM?!



WHAT? #Oscars — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) March 13, 2023 @yashar

No Anne Heche? We honor her passing. — Ione Skye (@IoneSkye1) March 13, 2023 @IoneSkye1

gilbert gottfried died and nobody said shit? — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) March 13, 2023 @oranicuhh

I was surprised no Anne Heche or Tom Sizemore. I know he was know for being a comedian but Gilbert Gottfried was in a bunch of movies. — Michael Aria (@fatherof5Arias) March 13, 2023 @fatherof5Arias

The fact that Sacheen Littlefeather wasn’t even mentioned during the In Memoriam segment is shameful. Shame on the academy #Oscars — XJoe360 (@Joe360X) March 13, 2023 @Joe360X

Wow, Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Paul Sorvino, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan & KEVIN MF CONROY — MrGrantGregory (@MrGrantGregory) March 13, 2023 @MrGrantGregory

The Oscars have really dropped the ball with their In Memoriam presentation over the last decade.



Go back to moving clips, not photos, and no need to have an on-stage performer at all.



(Leaving Anne Heche and Tom Sizemore out was baffling) — Rhett (@dialmformovies) March 13, 2023 @dialmformovies