The Last of Us Creators Confirm Second Game Will Be Split Into Multiple Seasons

While there may only be two games, HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us will run at least three seasons.

Warning: Spoilers for the Season 1 finale below.

Fans rejoice -- "The Last of Us" has a couple more seasons left in it at HBO.

The show's first season, which wrapped up on Sunday night, covered the entire first video game -- which also ended with Joel's controversial decision to murder all the Fireflies who planned to kill Ellie to find a Cordyceps cure.

The 2013 video game was followed up by "The Last of Us Part II" in 2020, a sequel which the show-runners will also adapt going forward. But while the first game was covered in just one season, the second will be told over multiple seasons.

When asked by Variety whether all of "Part II" will be told in Season 2, creator Craig Mazin said, "No. No way" -- before co-creator Niel Druckmann added, "It's more than one season." The pair, however, wouldn't confirm just how many seasons they'll split it into.

While the first game was fairly linear -- aside from the "Left Behind" DLC that came out in 2014, which inspired the Riley flashback episode in Season 1 -- the second includes multiple flashbacks, major set pieces and POV shifts that could prove trickier to adapt, especially in just nine episodes.

Earlier this year, Druckmann told The Hollywood Reporter that they do not plan "to tell any stories beyond adapting the games."

"We won't run into the same issue as Game of Thrones since Part II doesn't end on a cliffhanger," he promised. Mazin also added, "I don't have any interest in a spinning-plates-go-on-forever show. When it becomes a perpetual motion machine, it just can't help but get kind of ... stupid. Endings mean everything to me."

Druckmann, however, did tease there could very well be a third game at some point ... which could, in theory, also lead to more seasons of the show. "I think there's more story to tell," he said at the time.