Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Praises Her 'Maternal Instincts' Following Pregnancy Announcement

Getty

The reality star said he was looking forward to the rest of his kids Lilana and Cody Lohan joining their siblings in welcoming children.

Lindsay Lohan's father is excited to become a grandfather once again!

On Tuesday, the "Mean Girls" alum announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, after tying the knot last year. In a post to Instagram, the 36-year-old mom-to-be captioned a photo of a onesie with "coming soon..." written on it, "We are blessed and excited!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Her father, Michael Lohan, later gushed over his daughter's pregnancy during an interview with 1010 WINS.

"I couldn't be happier. I think Lindsay and Bader will make amazing parents," the 62-year-old television personality said. "Lindsay is just very maternal. I see the way she is, not just the way she is with my kids, but with her siblings when she was younger. And even with other children, she has very maternal instincts."

In addition to Lindsay, Michael is also father to Ashley Kaufmann, Cody Lohan, Aliana Lohan and Michael Lohan Jr.

"Even now, she's always telling her brothers and sisters what to do," Michael added with a laugh, "She's the glue that bonds."

Of her professional comeback, he said, "Who knows maybe now that she's pregnant maybe there will be role for a pregnant woman, who knows?"

When asked about how he felt about getting another grandchild, the "Horrorween" star reflected on his role as a grandfather.

"Again, how about that. It makes me feel older or younger. One or the other. You are a lot more active, busier. Trying to do the things that a grandfather does, but you realize your kids are having kids," he said, before anticipating the rest of his children welcoming new additions to the family. "I just have Ali and Cody and then I'm done!"

Back in July 2022, Lohan and Shammas revealed the two were engaged in a series of Instagram photos. At the time, she captioned the post, "My love. My life. My family. My future."