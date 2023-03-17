Punjabi Actor Aman Dhaliwal Attacked By Hatchet-Wielding Man Caught on Video at CA Gym: Police

Getty / Twitter

The violent encounter was caught on camera inside a Planet Fitness gym an hour outside Los Angeles

Aman Dhaliwal, a Punjabi and Bollywood actor, was attacked by a man wielding a hatchet and a knife just outside Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to police.

The assault left Dhaliwal with multiple stab wounds to his upper body (pictured above right); he has since been released from hospital.

In shocking video captured inside a Planet Fitness gym, Dhaliwal can be seen restraining a man appearing to be in possession of both a hatchet and a knife. The 41-year-old actor is seen holding onto the arm carrying the hatchet, while the suspect seemingly brandishes a knife in his other hand. According to police, the suspect stabbed Dhaliwal with the knife while he was being restrained.

Warning: Graphic Video

During one of the suspect's apparent outbursts captured in the footage, Dhaliwal takes the opportunity to then throw the man to the ground.

Only later, as the suspect is being held down by bystanders, do you see that Dhaliwal is covered in his own blood.

Per Corona police the incident took place just after 9am on Tuesday; authorities have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Ronald Chand, per ABC7 news.

Dhaliwal will reportedly fully recover from his injuries. He resides in nearby Riverside, CA.

The suspect, Chand, is said to have been briefly hospitalized for minor injuries before being transported to Robert Presley Detention Center under suspicion of attempted murder. Bail was set at $1 million.