Julia Fox Denies Ozempic Rumors: 'I Would Never Do That'

Julia Fox is shutting down claims she's using Ozempic for weight loss.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old "Uncut Gems" star put an end to rumors she's adopted Hollywood's new favorite method for speedy weight loss.

Ozempic, or its generic name Semaglutide, is a popular diabetes medicine that has been adopted by many for its weight-loss side effects.

"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things... people are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," Fox claimed.

"I'm not and I've never have... I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it," the model said, referring to the ongoing shortage and lack of accessibility for those who need the drug to treat their diabetes.

While Fox isn't using Ozempic, she previously admitted to having liposuction and botox procedures in an interview with Elle last month.

Though she's not interested in undergoing liposuction right now, the actress told the publication she isn't ruling out the possibility of going under the knife again in the future.

"I'm, like, saggy—like, things are not sitting the way they used to. But it's like, I am not gonna do a damn thing about it," she said of her botox use.

Fox has been vocal about her aging process, and frequently shared her thoughts on how her body has been changing as she's gotten older.

Back in November 2022, the "No Sudden Move" star said aging was on trend and slammed anti-aging products that capitalize on women's insecurities with getting older.

"Just so you guys know, aging is fully in. Like, fully," she said at the time. "Dirty girl, ugly, not wearing clothes that fit your body type … all those things are in."