Rachel Zegler Defends Shazam! Fury of the Gods: 'Cool to Hate on Fun Nowadays'

While the director of the superhero sequel, David F. Sandberg, shared his dismay on Twitter as well about the Rotten Tomatoes score

Rachel Zegler, who previously admitted she joined the "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" movie because she needed a job, is back to defend the film on Twitter.

"Our film is actually very good. it's just cool to hate on fun nowadays," posted the 21-year-old actress, "That's okay. We're good.”

"Some people out there and just being… senselessly mean," Zegler continued, "and it's unnecessary. and i know, i know, 'if you can't handle the heat…' and all that nonsense, and you're right.”

Her response to the backlash of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" clearly seems to come from a great experience on set of the production, as she also shared some behind the scenes photos with a touching caption about her experience working on the film.

hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason. ❤️

"i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so," she wrote.

Zegler, however, isn't the only person upset by the negative reviews for the film. The director David F. Sandberg shared his dismay on Twitter as well.

"On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film," shared the filmmaker with a shrug emoji.

On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷‍♂️ I wasn't expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film. Oh well.

"I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film. Oh well."