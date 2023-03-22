Doja Cat Opens Up About Liposuction and Breast Surgery: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'

Getty

The "Say So" singer shared a few NSFW comments about how nicely her breasts have been healing after surgery.

Doja Cat is on the mend!

The 27-year-old Grammy Award winner revealed she recently went under the knife for liposuction and breast surgery in a series of tweets shared to Twitter.

On Monday, Doja Cat gave her fans a health update, "4 days into recovery right now," she explained. "Feels OK. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. but I'm healing really fast."

The "Say So" artist was also quick to clarify her procedures to her followers. When one fan commented, "Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another," Doja Cat set the record straight by writing, "No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer."

Liposuction involves a suction that removes fat from different areas of the body like the hips, waist, arms, buttocks, neck and cheeks.

Though Doja Cat didn’t clarify what type of surgery she had on her breasts, she told fans it wasn't implants.

"Ohh her body bout to eat, I just know her boobs bigger," someone on Twitter commented to which the musician revealed, "Nope. Smaller," while revealing she's now a "32C."

In a NSFW tweet posted on March 21, Doja told fans she was healing well and her breasts look “really good” and anticipates "probably 3 months total" until she makes a full recovery.

The updates come just four months after she announced she would be having surgery “this winter." At the time, she tweeted, "I just want my titties pulled up cuz some of my tops don't fit the way i want them to."

Doja Cat has been known to regularly undergo drastic transformations. Back in August, the "Kiss Me More" artist shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram Live.