Teresa Giudice Defends Luis Ruelas After His Comment About Wearing Her Father's Pajamas

Getty

In a promo for the next "Real Housewives of New Jersey," Luis Ruelas tells his wife Teresa Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, that he wears their father's pajamas to make the kids "feel safe."

Joe Gorga may still be out there looking perplexed and perhaps a little unsettled, but Teresa Giudice is here to clarify what's really going on with husband Luis Ruelas' and their father's PJs.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star made headlines before an episode had even aired for a comment in the promo where he told Joe that he wears his father's pajamas to make Teresa's four daughters "feel save and loving, do you know that?"

The marketing department was clearly savoring the look on Joe's face at the odd comment from his new brother-in-law. Admittedly, it's a little strange to hear someone who's only more recently come into your life-- oh, who are we kidding? It's a little odd at any time.

Teresa said that weird feeling we're all having is because the whole scene and situation has been misconstrued. She said Luis' comment was "definitely coming from an endearing place."

He was trying to forge a connection. And it's not like he had dug out a pair of rumpled old PJs her father had worn for years and years. As Teresa explained, "those were brand new." It was just a pair he'd never gotten around to wearing.

Teresa set the record straight with People, telling the outlet, "They were brand new pajamas that I just gave him. He had a lot of clothes that my dad did not wear and I gave them away. So for instance, that was the only thing I gave Luis was a pair of pajamas that my dad never used. They were, I think Ralph Lauren that he never used. They weren't his actual pajamas that my dad wore."

She said the awkward moment was actually one that was earnest and heartfelt -- and still a bit awkward -- but it came from a place of love and from Luis seeking approval from Joe. Now, she kind of feels bad for how it's turned out.

"I know he was trying so hard to just wanting my brother-- wanting to love my brother and vice versa," she said. "And he was just coming from a good place. And I see that. And that's what makes me love him even more because he's been nothing but amazing to me and my daughters."

Teresa and Joe Gorga's father, Giacinto Gorga died in April 2020 after a battle with pneumonia. Teresa and Luis wed in August 2022 following her divorce from Joe Giudice. The exes share four daughters, Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13. Luis has two sons, Nicholas, 21, and Louie Jr., 19.

Fans will get to see the full scene play out between Luis and Joe when the new episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" drops March 28 on Bravo.