The Kardashians Season 3 Trailer Shows Kim In Tears, Kourtney Calling Out Lack of 'Loyalty'

Hulu

"I wish I could tell you this was going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It's not," teases Khloe Kardashian in the new sneak peek.

The Kardashians are returning for a third season at Hulu and, if this teaser is to be believed, there's some drama on the horizon.

"Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened," Kim Kardashian teases at the start of the footage, before Khloe Kardashian pops up and adds, "I wish I could tell you this was going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It's not."

As the footage continues to roll, viewers see Kim in tears and her rocking the runway at the Dolce&Gabbana show, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sharing some serious PDA in the ocean, and Khloe and Kendall Jenner roller skating.

At one point, Kourtney is seen talking with Khloe and friend Simon Huck, saying about someone, "There's no sense of loyalty." Scott Disick, meanwhile, pops up quickly to exclaim, "I've never seen this much drama in my life."

Kendall also vaguely talks about "protecting" her "peace," while Kylie Jenner admits the family has a "huge influence" as she wonders "what are we doing with our power?"

According to Hulu, the new season "invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires." The synopsis adds, "Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."