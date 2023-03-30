Video Shows Moment Stick Shift Foiled Teen Carjacking Attempt

Montgomery County Police Department

The pair appeared to have some trouble making a manual getaway.

Let this be a lesson to any potential carjackers out there: Be sure you can drive stick!

Over the weekend in Montgomery County, Maryland, two teenage boys -- one 16, the other 17 -- were arrested in connection with a botched carjacking attempt at a Germantown gas station.

According to police, the incident went down on Saturday afternoon, around 4:30pm. Video from the scene shows the adult male victim getting back into his car, when the two suspects run toward the vehicle, pull open the door and grab him.

Authorities say the two young men "demanded his keys" and the victim complied. The two juveniles then appear to be seen getting into the driver and passenger seats of the vehicle, remaining in the car for about 20 seconds before then making a run for it.

According to police, the two were "unable to drive a manual transmission," causing them to take off on foot.

Shortly after, cops spotted the two suspects nearby, on the same road as the gas station. As authorities approached, the two allegedly ran off again, leading to a "brief foot chase" with police before they were apprehended and taken into custody.