Carrie Ann Inaba Has Emergency Surgery, Shares Video From Hospital

The DWTS host had to get an emergency appendectomy which she says "could have been much worse."

Carrie Ann Inaba of "Dancing with the Stars" fame shared a video on Instagram Thursday, sharing that she was hospitalized for appendicitis.

The television vet told fans she now realizes she should have gone "straight to the hospital" when the pain first began but admitted that "when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere."

Inaba also shared that her doctor spoke to her about how this situation could have escalated if she didn't go to the hospital.

"I realize after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse."

Inaba, who has previously been open about her experience with having autoimmune disorders, revealed part of why she hesitated to immediately go to the hospital.

"When you have autoimmune disease," she said, showing off her IV and hospital attire. "You are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did."

"I’m so accustomed to pain —thought I should let it play out," she confessed.

The host shared her warning for anyone who might experience a similar problem to get help right away.

"If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious."

Inaba was also very grateful to the staff in her post, where she praised them for their help.

"Special shout out to the wonderful staff of doctors, nurses and aides at @cedarssinai for taking such good care of me."

Inaba is in recovery from the surgery, which she said required a four night hospital stay and 4-6 weeks of recovery.