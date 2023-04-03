Dunkin Employees Confuse Ben Affleck for Matt Damon In Latest Commercial

YouTube

"Are you in 'The Departed'?"

Ben Affleck still runs on Dunkin', but that doesn't the coffee shop's employees all know who he is.

The actor -- who has been photographed countless times with at least one cup from iconic New England chain -- just released his second commercial for the company, in which he promotes the new Dunkin' Run deal. The Boston native also directed the ad, in which he gets mistaken for his longtime collaborator and best friend Matt Damon.

"I'm here for the Dunkin' Run campaign commercial," says Affleck to two very confused looking employees who don't recognize the actor in the clip.

"It's a great deal — a large coffee, a donut for a buck. I mean, it's pretty cool," he continued, saying he was taking a very "meta" approach with the spot and considered it a "real art form."

As one employee tries to hint her coworker that they're in the presence of a celebrity, she misidentifies him as his "Good Will Hunting" co-writer. "I do know you, 'The Departed'?" she says, as the other employee asks if he was in that film.

"I'm Matt Damon," responds Affleck, before they start praising his work.

"I love him ... he's had a really consistent career," says one, as Ben responds, "Nah, I mean, some of his work."

This isn't the only Dunkin' commercial that has featured Affleck. The actor also appeared in a commercial for the coffee chain that played during the Super Bowl, which featured a cameo from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck recently revealed his Dunkin' order to People -- but admitted it was "not all that exciting."

"It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda," he shared. "I do sometimes have to admit to [using] almond milk, [but] if you really want to know, sometimes I forget."