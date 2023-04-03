Blac Chyna Reveals How Her Children Reacted to Recent Transformation

Getty

The reality star reveals what her kids think following her recent butt and breast reduction, as well as tattoo and filler removals.

Blac Chyna has really transformed herself lately -- but when it comes to her children, it sounds like they aren't too fazed by the major makeover.

Over the past month, the reality star has gotten and a breast and butt reduction, removed the fillers from her jawline, cheeks and lips, and had a number of her tattoos lasered off her body, reversing a number of procedures she had to alter her appearance back in the day.

During a recent appearance on Sway In the Morning, Blac Chyna -- who is also going by Angela White now -- was asked what her two children think about her transformation. She shares son King with Tyga and daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

"When I came back from my surgery, they're like, 'So, why you laying like that?' I'm like, 'Mommy just had surgery.' They're like, 'So, what did you get?' I'm like, 'I got my boobies and my butt smaller.'"

Their one word reaction: "Okay."

"When Dream saw my nails, she was like, 'Your nails!' Because she looks up to me and every time she's like, 'I can't wait 'til I get older so I can get long nails, Mommy.' So, now when she sees my nails, she's like, 'Ooh, you have short nails. I like your nails,'" White continued, pointing out the one thing Dream actually did notice.

"It's more relatable to her and showing her that you don't have to have long nails. Right now, I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now and they're gonna be on to me. It ain't no spelling out the curse words. They know how to spell quite well," she added. "And they catch on to everything. They're so smart. Dream's so beautiful, King is so handsome and they love each other so much. It's just awesome."

White shared a photo of her daughter to Instagram on Sunday, commenting on how much her "twin" looks like her as a little kid:

During the interview, White added that her son did appear to be concerned about the tattoo removal process, since she has her children's names also tattooed on her. White said she assured her son that their names would remain on her body.

Sway Calloway also wondered if her kids' fathers have "supported" her throughout her transformation journey.

"You know, I haven't heard anything yet. But I am pretty sure that they see it and everyday we're changing," she said. "We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That's all I ask for, respect."