Michael Che's Brutal SNL April Fools Prank on Colin Jost Goes Viral: 'You're Evil!'

"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are taking their pranks to the next level!

Since this past weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" also fell on April Fool's Day, Che decided to take the opportunity to put one over his co-host live on air.

Jost, 40, and Che, 39, began their regular segment by sharing jokes about the Trump indictment, when the former started to notice that his bits weren't landing with the audience. The Staten Island native noticed the difference between the laughter and applause he and Che would receive for their jokes.

When he went for another Trump crack, an audience member called out, "You suck!" to which Che burst out laughing and finally let his co-star in on the joke.

"I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools,'" the former "Daily Show" correspondent admitted to Jost, who then dropped his head in his hands.

"I was like, 'Am I not mic'd?' And then I was like, 'Oh, I just suck,'' the "How to be Single" actor laughed, as his co-host attempted to move on with their segment. "You're evil!" Jost then exclaimed.

As the comedians tried to continue on with their jokes, Colin eventually broke character again, laughing and wiping away his tears. "That's the meanest thing you've ever done. I am covered in sweat," he admitted.

When the crowd attempted to make up for their involvement in Che's prank by applauding harder for his jokes, Jost replied, "No, no, don't you even dare!"

The former co-head writers of the late night variety show have had a long history of pranking each other over the course of their professional relationship.

Back in May 2021, Che revealed he decided against his plans to prank Jost during his October 2020 wedding to Scarlett Johansson.