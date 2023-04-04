Blac Chyna Reveals She Got a Doctorate Amid 'Life Changing Journey'

Getty

"Doctor Angela Renee White," she captioned a photo of her certificate alongside a picture of her two children.

The surprises keep coming from Blac Chyna, who revealed on Instagram she recently received a Doctorate of Liberal Arts earlier this year.

The reality recently detailed how finding religion kickstarted what she's described as her "life changing journey," in which she quit OnlyFans and has been reversing her cosmetics procedures, including dissolving her face fillers and undergoing a breast and butt reduction.

It seems she also went back to school as part of that same journey.

"On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College," she captioned a photo of her certificate on Instagram -- adding, "Doctor Angela Renee White."

The certificate was displayed next to a photo of her two children; son King, 10, who she shares with Tyga and 6-year-old daughter Dream, who she shares with Rob Kardashian.

According to the school's website, "STSBC is a home study and on-campus Bible college and seminary specializing in education for working pastors, working people and church members. We provide flexible, focused and practical education that helps our student grow deeper in God's Word and their ministry to others."

They offer degrees in "Biblical and Christian Counseling, Biblical Studies, Pastoral Ministry and Philosophy and more." Their Doctoral program specializes in "exploring the Old Testament, New Testament, biblical languages, and backgrounds of the biblical era."

Tuition for the doctorate program is listed as $10,000.

In a recent interview with DailyMail.com, the model said getting baptized in May 2022 was a "big part" of her decision to step away from OnlyFans.

"I'm not doing OnlyFans anymore. I'm kind of past that," Angela told DailyMail.com. "It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in."

"Besides, with me being baptized, that's just not what God will want me to do. It's kind of degrading," continued the "Rob & Chyna" alum, who was baptized on her 34th birthday last May.

"I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly," she added. "Now I'm just going by faith. I'm not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me."

"The Real Blac Chyna" star went on to add that she felt the pull toward Christianity as she wanted to "become whole."