Brooke Shields Says She Ran 'Butt Naked' Out of Room After Losing Virginity to Dean Cain at 22

"He ran after me with the duvet and grabbed a hold of me and said, 'Where are you going?' He said 'I'm not going anywhere, I'm not leaving you, you're the same person,'" the actress recalled in her documentary.

Brooke Shields says her first time ended with her running "butt naked" through the halls of her dorm.

In her new Hulu documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," the 57-year-old "Blue Lagoon" actress revealed she lost her virginity to "Superman" star Dean Cain when she was 22-years-old.

The former couple were both students at Princeton University, and Shields confessed she felt "regret" about having sex for the first time, claiming that Cain was "more comfortable with the sexual part" of their relationship than she was at the time.

"I'm amazed that I survived any of it."

Here's the trailer for "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," streaming on @hulu

April 3rd.

April 3rd.#BrookeShields @BrookeShields pic.twitter.com/FyGUFL4S6A — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 21, 2023 @OnTheRedCarpet

"When we finally had sex, I immediately ran out of the room, ran down the hall butt naked, just running. I didn't know where I was going," she recalled, laughing. "He ran after me with the duvet and grabbed a hold of me and said, 'Where are you going?' He said 'I'm not going anywhere, I'm not leaving you, you're the same person.' He got it immediately and I just cried."

"I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment," Shields continued. "We had to teach each other about each other."

The "Pretty Baby" star admitted she felt she didn't have any agency over her body despite her age due to her past as a child star.

"I feel bad for that girl," Brooke confessed. "She was old enough to own her own body for real. And just I couldn't get there at that moment."

In a recent interview with People before the release of her doc, Shields opened up more about her time with the former Superman star.

"We had a great relationship, broke up, got back together again after three years," she told the magazine. "And that should have been a delicious time for me of reveling in it and feeling proud and free because I was in love."

"But it was as if I was just paralyzed from shame, thinking everybody was going to know, thinking of letting my fans down because I had professed one thing," she explained, adding that Cain, 56, was "so loyal and loving and just so in love," yet she "did not make it easy."

The "Endless Love" star revealed that she reached out to Cain "a few years back" and "apologized" for not fully cherishing their relationship at the time. "I said, 'I'm sorry for you, and I'm really sorry for me,'" she told People.