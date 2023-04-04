Celebrities React as Donald Trump Is Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

Getty

While many celebrities celebrated, Meghan McCain said, "You're all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him."

Donald Trump made history on Tuesday, by becoming the first current or former US president to be indicted on criminal charges.

He turned himself in to authorities in Manhattan around 1:30pm ET, before his arraignment in court in front of a judge.

Before surrendering, he posted, "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!" He also waved to the crowd of MAGA fans waiting outside the courthouse before going in.

The former president went on to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy, following an investigation related to an alleged payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels following a supposed affair. Following his arraignment, Trump is slated to fly back to Mar-a-Lago.

"This will end badly," tweeted McCain before the arraignment -- adding that she believes this whole situation will do nothing more than help Trump get re-elected in 2024.

Yvette Nicole Brown was in a more celebratory mood -- tweeting out, "Ain't it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC! Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* That he's been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED! We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump! & it isn't a sad day. It's a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!"

Daniels herself also sent out a very NSFW tweet amid the madness, writing, in part, "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest."

Many celebrities shared the latter sentiment -- here's what they're saying on social media on this historic day.

Ain’t it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC!



Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* 🤌🏾 That he’s been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED!



We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump!



& it isn’t a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law! pic.twitter.com/PkBsMa5EjE — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 4, 2023 @YNB

This will end badly. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 4, 2023 @MeghanMcCain

People around him trying to spin indictment and arrest, saying that it is good for Trump. That he is upbeat and defiant.



None of the glimpses we’ve seen of him reflect that.



They show the same, “this is very bad shit” face of any rational person in same circumstances. pic.twitter.com/oR7zd55ISF — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 4, 2023 @ananavarro

What a day. It’s sobering, it’s sad, it’s been a long time coming. No one is above the law. So many other thoughts https://t.co/izc5Bbc09L — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) April 4, 2023 @mariashriver

To put this in terms QAnon can understand: The Stormy is coming. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 4, 2023 @billmaher

Trump Arrested . Stop saying this is a sad day -this is a great day ! — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 4, 2023 @johncusack

Trump “wow they are going to arrest me ! “

Yeah bubbah - yr gonna like it in jail - — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 4, 2023 @johncusack

Funny he looks so cool comfortable there - like he’s always been there -

Like he’s home pic.twitter.com/oTcJqie8b5 — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 4, 2023 @johncusack

So if #Trump is arrested does that now mean he’s a “Thug” too??🤔 — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 4, 2023 @TamarBraxtonHer

trump under arrest at New York criminal court.



I just wanted to write it…



UNDER ARREST IN NYC — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 4, 2023 @EllenBarkin

TRUMP IS UNDER ARREST. God is good all the time. — Touré (@Toure) April 4, 2023 @Toure

no one is above the law ❤️❤️ fuck you donald — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 4, 2023 @claudiamconwayy

Trump looks so pissed. This is an outrageous abuse of him! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 4, 2023 @RandyRRQuaid