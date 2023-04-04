Celebrities React as Donald Trump Is Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

While many celebrities celebrated, Meghan McCain said, "You're all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him."
Donald Trump made history on Tuesday, by becoming the first current or former US president to be indicted on criminal charges.
He turned himself in to authorities in Manhattan around 1:30pm ET, before his arraignment in court in front of a judge.
Before surrendering, he posted, "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!" He also waved to the crowd of MAGA fans waiting outside the courthouse before going in.
The former president went on to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy, following an investigation related to an alleged payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels following a supposed affair. Following his arraignment, Trump is slated to fly back to Mar-a-Lago.
"This will end badly," tweeted McCain before the arraignment -- adding that she believes this whole situation will do nothing more than help Trump get re-elected in 2024.
Yvette Nicole Brown was in a more celebratory mood -- tweeting out, "Ain't it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC! Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* That he's been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED! We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump! & it isn't a sad day. It's a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!"
Daniels herself also sent out a very NSFW tweet amid the madness, writing, in part, "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest."
Many celebrities shared the latter sentiment -- here's what they're saying on social media on this historic day.
Ain’t it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC!— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 4, 2023 @YNB
Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* 🤌🏾 That he’s been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED!
We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump!
& it isn’t a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law! pic.twitter.com/PkBsMa5EjE
This will end badly.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 4, 2023 @MeghanMcCain
You’re all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him. pic.twitter.com/jaz8zCgwBz— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 4, 2023 @MeghanMcCain
People around him trying to spin indictment and arrest, saying that it is good for Trump. That he is upbeat and defiant.— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 4, 2023 @ananavarro
None of the glimpses we’ve seen of him reflect that.
They show the same, “this is very bad shit” face of any rational person in same circumstances. pic.twitter.com/oR7zd55ISF
What a day. It’s sobering, it’s sad, it’s been a long time coming. No one is above the law. So many other thoughts https://t.co/izc5Bbc09L— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) April 4, 2023 @mariashriver
To put this in terms QAnon can understand: The Stormy is coming.— Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 4, 2023 @billmaher
Trump Arrested . Stop saying this is a sad day -this is a great day !— John Cusack (@johncusack) April 4, 2023 @johncusack
Trump “wow they are going to arrest me ! “— John Cusack (@johncusack) April 4, 2023 @johncusack
Yeah bubbah - yr gonna like it in jail -
Funny he looks so cool comfortable there - like he’s always been there -— John Cusack (@johncusack) April 4, 2023 @johncusack
Like he’s home pic.twitter.com/oTcJqie8b5
So if #Trump is arrested does that now mean he’s a “Thug” too??🤔— Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 4, 2023 @TamarBraxtonHer
trump under arrest at New York criminal court.— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 4, 2023 @EllenBarkin
I just wanted to write it…
UNDER ARREST IN NYC
Locked him up. 🤷🏾♂️— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 4, 2023 @jfreewright
TRUMP IS UNDER ARREST. God is good all the time.— Touré (@Toure) April 4, 2023 @Toure
no one is above the law ❤️❤️ fuck you donald— Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) April 4, 2023 @claudiamconwayy
Trump looks so pissed. This is an outrageous abuse of him!— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 4, 2023 @RandyRRQuaid
So crazy all the Christian’s going to hell for idolizing Trump :/ don’t you know he is a FALSE god 😔 your idolatry is showing in a major way and I can’t stand to see so many of y’all going to hell hell hell 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 HELL! god told me she’s pissed at y’all fr— Jan Sport (@janjanjan) April 4, 2023 @janjanjan
.@MichaelRapaport giving @RepMTG the NYC “Welcome” she deserves. 😂— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 4, 2023 @YNB
It’s the #GTFOH with the thick New York accent for me! https://t.co/JLNoHJvG5J