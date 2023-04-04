Celebrities React as Donald Trump Is Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

While many celebrities celebrated, Meghan McCain said, "You're all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him."

Donald Trump made history on Tuesday, by becoming the first current or former US president to be indicted on criminal charges.

He turned himself in to authorities in Manhattan around 1:30pm ET, before his arraignment in court in front of a judge.

Before surrendering, he posted, "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!" He also waved to the crowd of MAGA fans waiting outside the courthouse before going in.

The former president went on to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy, following an investigation related to an alleged payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels following a supposed affair. Following his arraignment, Trump is slated to fly back to Mar-a-Lago.

"This will end badly," tweeted McCain before the arraignment -- adding that she believes this whole situation will do nothing more than help Trump get re-elected in 2024.

Yvette Nicole Brown was in a more celebratory mood -- tweeting out, "Ain't it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC!  Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* That he's been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED!  We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump! & it isn't a sad day. It's a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!"

Daniels herself also sent out a very NSFW tweet amid the madness, writing, in part, "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest."

Many celebrities shared the latter sentiment -- here's what they're saying on social media on this historic day.

