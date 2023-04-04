Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Calls Out Dad Kody and Wife Robyn's 'Terrible' Spending Habits

Instagram / Getty

Kody's daughter also claimed the women in the family "genuinely did not have it as good as the boys" growing up.

Gwendlyn Brown, one of "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown's 18 children, is spilling even more tea about her extended family.

The 21-year-old reality star has been recapping the most recent season of the TLC show on YouTube and, on her latest episode, claimed that her father and stepmom Robyn "have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all."

Gwendlyn is Kody's daughter with ex-wife Christine, who split from the patriarch in 2021. He recently split from Meri and is currently "separated" from Janelle as well -- with Gwendlyn saying his two other outgoing wives are "kind of similar" to her own mother when it comes to their financials.

"They're not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he's been spending all of their money on whatever," she added.

She also added that the other women are "probably be a lot better off now that they're no longer with him, and they're no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately."

In the same video, she also reacted to some of her brothers venting their frustrations with Kody.

"I keep seeing my brothers being like, 'Our dad's not this great person and we have this terrible relationship with him,'" she said, adding that it's "really weird to see" because she always felt like "the women genuinely did not have it as good as the boys had it, and now the boys are suddenly being treated like the women have been treated."

Kody's strained relationships with many of his kids was a common criticism of him during the past season of "Sister Wives," as his other wives accused him of prioritizing time with the kids he shares with fourth wife Robyn over the rest of the family.

In another video shared earlier this year, Gwendlyn reacted to an episode in which Kody was seen doting on his two youngest children.

"I know that I should be happy for them but seeing him be like an active father with these kids really hurts," said Gwendlyn, who is one of Kody's six children with Christine. "Ugh, it sucks not being able to see them."

"It's terrible that I'm making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I, like, didn't really get that much," she continued. "I know I should be happy for them and I am, I'm so happy they have a good father, or what looks like to be a good father and an active father."

In another reaction video, Gwendlyn also claimed Kody sees his wives as trophies.

"Does he consider them trophies? Does he consider them his path into heaven?" she said questioning her father's motives. "I don't understand why he feels the humongous necessity to be with them still. And I'm just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation."

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990, before Janelle joined the family with a spiritual marriage in 1993. Christine was next, spiritually marrying into the family in 1994, before Robyn did the same in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

Christine announced her divorce from Kody back in November 2021, while Meri and Kody announced in January that they had "permanently [terminated] our marriage relationship." He's also "separated" from Janelle.