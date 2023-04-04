Katie Maloney Shares Her Scandoval Suspicions, Calls Out 'Soulless' Raquel Leviss

Getty

Maloney said she also warned her ex Tom Schwartz about standing by Sandoval -- telling him, "Tom would throw you under the bus and save himself."

Katie Maloney is sharing the early red flags she saw before Scandoval was brought to light.

During an appearance on the Viall Files podcast on Tuesday, the "Vanderpump Rules" star opened up about her observations regarding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' "very close" friendship with one another while outside of their normal friend group.

"I started realizing … when Ariana [Madix] is not around, they'll still be hanging out," the 36-year-old reality star recounted. "If Ariana chooses not to go to a party or an event, well Tom and Raquel will just go together."

Though she acknowledged that men and women can have "platonic friends," Maloney claimed "there was something off about the situation," she added. "Something that reeked a bit to me, [but] Tom has had really good girlfriends in the past."

She also called out Leviss, 28, and Sandoval, 40, for their matching lightning bolt necklaces. Katie asserted that if she had been a part of their friend group, she would have noticed if her friends were wearing identical necklaces "all the time."

"I notice things my friends are wearing, especially something all the time, [and ask], 'Is that new? What's the significance?'" the television personality noted. "A lightning bolt [is] not, like, a heart or a butterfly. It's not like it's cute."

"I would have been like, 'What's with the lightning bolt?'" Maloney continued. "But no one did and I don't know. I think that like when you’re so close to something that maybe you can't see it."

The Bravolebrity said that she could see "everything that was happening" from "cheap seats" as she had a "bird's eye" view of the situation.

Elsewhere in her appearance, Maloney shared that she warned her ex-husband Tom Schwartz to be careful moving forward with both his friendship and business relationship with Sandoval.

Many fans have been skeptical about to what extent Schwartz knew about his restaurant partner's alleged affair, and while Katie is unsure of the exact timeline of information, she recommended he distance himself from him.

"I think the main thing with Tom and Tom that we've seen in [the] past is that Schwartz is very much subservient to Tom in a lot of ways," she explained. "He lets Tom kind of dominate him and the friendship and the business. And because Schwartz is kind of, like, wants to just go with the flow and doesn't want to be confrontational about things had the roles been reversed — let’s say in this whole situation with the Scandoval — I told him that, you know, 'I think Tom would throw you under the bus and save himself.'"

Katie continued: "'He would drown you if the ship was sinking and save [himself]. He would hop in a lifeboat.' So I think as much as you want to say, 'That isn't true or you don't think that would happen,' like, think about it because I think that would."

"I'm like, 'Now that you've really hitched your wagon to this person, and you're in business with this person, and the fact that they could go out into the world, and be so careless and not think about the ramifications and how it could affect you — that has to be frustrating to you,'" she said. "He's just very much concerned about the business. ... And is like, 'I don't think the business should have to fail because of it.'"

Claiming that their business is "solely based" off their mutual persona of "the fun guys who everyone one wants to have a drink with," Maloney said she recommended Schwartz distance himself from Sandoval's now-tarnished reputation.

"I don't like canceled culture in that sense [or] in general, [but], like, when your business is solely based off your reputation … if you want to be the fun guys who, you know, everyone wants to come have a drink with, you better maintain that you're a fun guy that someone wants to have a drink with."

Last Wednesday, Leviss was spotted leaving Sandoval and Madix's shared home with an overnight bag while the 37-year-old was out of town. According to the restauranter, Raquel had only been stopping by before leaving to film interviews for "Vanderpump Rules."

Despite Sandoval's denial of any sleepovers, Maloney called baloney and shared she was convinced Raquel had spent the night.

Calling her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star a "thick-skulled" and "soulless" person, Katie claimed that their story didn't add up. "Like, you don't just pop by and bring all your overnight luggage," she laughed.