Music Legend's Daughter Quits American Idol, Judges Break Down As Partner Performs Without Her

ABC

"I have to leave, I'm sorry. I'm really sorry," said the outgoing contestant -- leaving her duet partner in an emotional state.

The tears were flowing all over the place on Monday night's episode of "American Idol," during which another contestant made a shocking exit during Hollywood Week.

This time it was Kaya Stewart, the daughter of Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics, who left the show early -- ahead of what should have been a duet of Adam Lambert's "Whataya Want from Me" with partner Fire.

The two paired up with one another for the performance and while they got off to what Ryan Seacrest called "a great start" during rehearsals, he said that "overnight, things took a sudden turn for the worst" for Kaya. "It's duet day right now and I'm really sick, so it was a long night," she explained.

"Everything originally was amazing when Kaya and I were rehearsing this morning and going through things and figuring out our plan," Fire added in a confessional. "Throughout the day she started getting sicker and sicker and getting a fever, she couldn't remember the words or anything. It was less and less progress, we were going in the opposite direction."

As Stewart said it felt like she was "basically like dying," she admitted she was not giving 100% and didn't think performing would be "a fair representation of myself" or would be fair for her duet partner either. "Of course I want to continue on the show, but I needed to take a break today. It's definitely not an easy decision," she added.

Viewers saw Fire ask Stewart whether she felt comfortable going on stage or not, before we watched them come out together. But it was quickly clear Kaya was bowing out of the show.

"I have a little announcement to make. I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood Week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going and during this performance I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience, she's so talented and we bonded so much, but I realize that I wasn't able to give 100%, so I've decided to not perform," she said. "But Fire is going to perform and I'm really grateful that I got to be here and thank you. guys, but I'm not going to be performing."

Judge Katy Perry asked if that meant she also decided to leave the competition, which Stewart confirmed was the case. "I have to leave, I'm sorry. I'm really sorry," she added, breaking down in tears before running off stage.

The judges were left stunned by what they'd just seen, as Katy asked Fire how she felt about losing her partner at the last minute.

"It's been really stressful, it was a lot of stress on me to learn a different arrangement and just come out here," she responded, before Katy asked the other hopefuls sitting in the audience whether any of them would join her to sing the song. With that, Jayna Elise ran on stage to accompany Fire.

"Listen, Fire. You're not going to be abandoned anymore," Perry told her, before the two dove into their performance. It was definitely a little shaky, as Fire was clearly struggling with some serious emotions -- but with the judges and Elise both pumping her up, she still delivered some impressive vocals.

At one point, she broke down and leaned on her partner for support -- a moment which also caused Perry to burst into tears and Lionel Richie to also get emotional.

"I'm proud of you. You're growing, little by little. You can't control a lot, but you can control yourself and you can control your future. Thank you for standing up here and continuing to try. Thank you for swinging. Thank you for not forfeiting. Thank you for fighting," Perry told her after the performance. "And in this moment, we get to control a little bit of your future. You're going forward, Fire."

Kaya was the second early frontrunner to leave the competition this week, following the exit of Sara Beth on Sunday night's episode.

For Beth, a mother-of-three, her decision to quit stemmed from all the time she'd have to spend away from her children.

During Hollywood Week, she still hit the stage and crushed her performance of "Roxanne," getting a standing ovation from the other contestants filling the audience behind the judges. But then she dropped a bomb, telling everyone: "This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance. My heart's at home, so I'm gonna get home to my babies. They kind of need me, so thank you."

Katy -- who Beth previously accused of "mom shaming her" -- tried to convince her to stay, but to no avail, her mind was made up.