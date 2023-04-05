Brooke Shields Says JFK Jr. Was 'Less Than Chivalrous' After She Refused to Sleep with Him

Mike Coppola for Howard Stern/Getty

Opening up about their date, Shields reveals why she didn't have sex with him -- and claims he wouldn't speak to her the next day.

Brooke Shields was one of the many, many women who drooled over John F. Kennedy Jr. back in the day -- but she said a date with him left her with a very different impression during an interview with Howard Stern.

The "Blue Lagoon" actress appeared on Stern's SiriusXM show this week while doing press for her Hulu documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields", opening up about her brief time with "John John" after Stern noted the two "would have been perfect" together.

"I was so madly in love with him since the time I was like three. My mom would say, 'That's the boy you're going to marry,'" she said, before sharing the two actually did meet once while they were in Aspen, Colorado at the same time. She didn't specify when the run-in occurred.

"We went out. I was invited with the family. He kept saying I look like his mother, which is really interesting, and a compliment that was also like, 'I don't know how to feel about this,'" she continued. "And then we did have a real date and I wouldn't sleep with him because I kind of loved him too much."

Stern wanted more details about the date, wondering where they went.

"First we go out to this bar, pub with the rest of his family. Everybody's just drinking at the bar and there's bar fights,'" she recalled. "He said, 'Do you want to get out of here?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah, I do want to get out of here, John Kennedy!'"

According to Shields, they went back to the "chalet hotel" where he was staying, where he then kissed her.

"It was like the best kiss I've ever had in my life ... beyond not-disappointing," she continued. "The lips are beautiful, and the face is amazing and the body and the person, he's down to earth and funny and irreverent."

But she stopped short of having sex with JFK Jr., telling Stern that she "froze" in the moment -- "because it was so precious to me. I was like, 'You're falling in love and if you sleep with him, he may not talk to you again and you can't handle that.'"

She went on to say that she "wasn't playing a game" by not sleeping with him, agreeing with Stern when he said Kennedy probably wanted to go "right to the sack" with her. Shields added: "I was so afraid of being really hurt because if I slept with him I would've given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything."

The actress said she then "had to get a cab home, which was a little less than chivalrous in my opinion." Stern agreed, calling Kennedy "terrible" for not getting in a car with her to make sure she made it home alright. "He didn't have to though," added Shields, "he had women falling at his feet and he didn't have to do anything for it."

She said the two did run into each other the next day on the slopes, but claimed "he didn't look at me and he didn't talk to me."

"On the one hand, I was like 'S---.' On the other hand, I was like, 'Thank God, because he still might not have talked to you even if you had and you would have given something he wouldn't have cared about,'" she said. "He showed his true colors in that."

Shields went on to claim that Kennedy even got "stranded" in the home her mom was renting after they all got snowed in -- but he still didn't talk to her.

"So then it was my mom, John John and me in this chalet and it was like, this is surreal," she recalled. "I think I knew enough about myself by then to say, You won't be able to handle this Brooke."

Shields previously revealed she lost her virginity when she was 22, to her college boyfriend Dean Cain.

The two were both students at Princeton University, and Shields confessed she felt "regret" about having sex for the first time, claiming that Cain was "more comfortable with the sexual part" of their relationship than she was at the time.

The "Pretty Baby" star admitted she felt she didn't have any agency over her body despite her age due to her past as a child star.

"I feel bad for that girl," Brooke confessed. "She was old enough to own her own body for real. And just I couldn't get there at that moment."

"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" is streaming on Hulu.