Sophia Bush Tells Penn Badgley Fan Called Her a 'Piece of Meat' During Aggressive Bar Encounter

"And I said, 'Do you understand the way you're talking to me?' And he goes, 'You're just a TV prostitute,'" the "One Tree Hill" star recalled.

Sophia Bush is opening up about one of her worst fan encounters.

During an appearance on Stitcher Studio's "Podcrushed" podcast with host Penn Badgley, the 40-year-old "One Tree Hill" alum recalled the unpleasant experience that took place when she was out with her friends at a bar on St. Patrick's Day.

Bush said she was having a beer when a man sat down at a table next to them and nearly struck her in the face with his phone after he tried to take a picture.

When she asked him to stop, he went back to his seat but continued to videotape from his table for half an hour before she confronted him, "Like, I'm not a zoo animal. I see you, I hear you, is my thought process. And he keeps going and he is getting rowdy," the "Chicago P.D." star recounted. "And I can hear him swearing."

"I finally go over and I say, 'Hi, I'm a person. I'd like to shake your hand. My name is Sophia. You're making me really uncomfortable, man,'" she continued. "'I've asked you to stop. I'm a girl in a bar. You are a man I do not know. I don't wanna be videoed on your phone. And my friends don't either. Can you please stop?'"

According to Bush, the fan became angry and started to lash out over her confronting him.

"And he was like, 'I don't have to stop. You're in public.' And I said, 'Okay, but is there no world in which you can understand that you are making me feel, you're making me feel like a piece of meat, like I'm not human?' And he goes, 'I watch your show, so I pay your f--king salary. You are a piece of meat to me,'" she said. "And I just went, 'What?'"

The "John Tucker Must Die" actress claimed that a woman at his table attempted to calm him down before he called her a "TV prostitute."

"A girl at his table went, 'Okay, okay enough. You really have to stop.' And I said, 'Do you understand the way you're talking to me?' And he goes, 'You're just a TV prostitute,'" she continued.

After the altercation allegedly became physical, Bush said she decided to go home.

Elsewhere in her appearance, the actress stated that she no longer cared to be perceived as "nice" -- but claimed she would rather be known for being "real."