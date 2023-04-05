Tom Schwartz Kisses Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules After Fight with Katie Maloney

Bravo

"Raquel, are you seducing me?" he asked, before the two shared a steamy, tongue-filled kiss in Mexico.

Before Scandoval broke, the Raquel Leviss hookup "Vanderpump Rules" viewers were itching to see this season was one between her and Tom Schwartz. Tonight, it finally happened.

The two have been flirty all season long, sparking serious issues between Schwartz's ex Katie Maloney and both Raquel and Scheana Shay -- who Maloney felt was pushing the pair toward one another. And on Wednesday's new hour, Schwartz and Leviss locked lips, shortly after Tom got into a fight with his ex-wife.

The hour began with Schwartz and Katie grabbing dinner to celebrate selling their house following the divorce while in Mexico. Tom was there for Scheana's wedding, while Katie -- who was disinvited from the wedding -- still went on the trip since she already paid for it.

Things started off nicely, with the two toasting to maintaining a good friendship going forward. Those sweet moments, however, didn't last.

It didn't take long for the pair to start arguing, as Maloney insisted Schwartz never had her back or "defended her honor" during their marriage or after. He disagreed, saying he only stopped doing it toward their end of their relationship because she "abused it early on."

The two kept going at it, before Katie eventually stormed out, leaving Schwartz all alone in the otherwise empty dining room.

Later in the episode, all the men had a pool day for Brock Davies, where Tom Sandoval urged Schwartz to put himself back out there. As the two checked out women by the pool, Sandoval said he and Ariana "check girls out all the time ... and guys," before they zeroed in on a pair of ladies in bikinis. For a moment, Schwartz thought one of them was Raquel, prompting him to say he couldn't "explain" his attraction to her. Sandoval, tellingly, responded, "I get it."

As the entire cast then gathered around the resort's pool for another of the many pre-wedding events, Scheana started stirring the pot, asking Schwartz if he'd "make out with anybody at the wedding." With that, Raquel popped up, joining the conversation -- something Ariana Madix, of all people, clocked.

"I can literally see Raquel's ears perk up at the sound of Schwartz saying he's going to make out with someone. Here she is," she joked in a confessional.

After Katie was seen telling some of the girls that she and Schwartz "get into a fight every time we talk now," Leviss pulled Tom aside to what he called a "romantic table" set up in a shallow area of the pool. "Raquel, are you seducing me?" he asked, as she told him, "Do you feel seduced?"

"A little bit, actually," he responded, as Brock shouted "MAKE OUT" at them from the background. Though Schwartz said he was "so annoyed by what people have done to coerce us into making out," he then added, "I kinda just want to do it now."

"Raquel, you're f---ing gorgeous, you're beautiful. It was never even a thing, Katie made it a thing and now it's forbidden fruit," he then told her. "It was never a thing until they made it a thing."

Leviss was on the same page, saying Maloney "made it more of a thing" than anyone else in the group -- and the constant talking about it made it so she couldn't "stop thinking about" making out with him.

In a confessional she added, "there's a lot of things that attract me to Schwartz. He's so sweet, kind, love his sense of humor. My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie."

With that, he went in for a kiss ... and it was definitely French. After separating their lips, they started laughing, before a "To be continued" slate popped up on screen.

While that was the end of the episode, it wasn't the end of their lip-locks, as the preview for the season showed the pair kissing in the same outfits at a different location. Chances are we'll see that next week ... and how some of their cast members reacted to the hookup!