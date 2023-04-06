Andy Cohen Addresses Backlash For Praising Reality Stars For Ozempic Weight Loss

Getty

"I mean, if Dolores shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened."

Andy Cohen is responding to a Bravo fan who asked him to stop "congratulating" "Real Housewives" guests who have shed pounds with the help of Ozempic.

The 54-year-old "Watch What Happens Live" host shared a DM he received from a viewer during Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" show that called him out for praising reality stars for "looking so thin and asking if they're taking Ozempic."

"Tonight was the third ‘Watch What Happens Live' guest who I’ve heard you praise for losing weight and inquiring about Ozempic," the message read.

Cohen admitted to applauding his guests for their use of Ozempic, and explained he is sometimes unsure of how to address their weight loss.

"Well, you know what? This woman — she's right," the Bravo mogul said, acknowledging his actions. Cohen referred to "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania's appearance on Tuesday's episode of the talk show where she got candid about her recent transformation.

"I wasn't going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon," the 52-year-old said, explaining she had been injecting herself with the drug ahead of the upcoming taping. "The reunion is in two weeks. I do have a trainer."

Andy recalled bringing the subject matter up to Catania, "I said to [Dolores], 'You look great,' and she said, 'Yeah, I lost weight.' I go 'Ozempy?' She said, 'Yep, you better believe it!' I was happy that she told the truth about it, by the way, because there are so many people who aren't."

He pointed out that though he told her she looked "thin," he never actually congratulated the RHONJ star for her weight loss.

For the talk show host, the topic is a "slippery slope" as he wants to report information to Bravo fans, but knows discussing Ozempic usage is complicated.