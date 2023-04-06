Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Son's Name Starts With a 'T,' Confirms Relationship Status

Youtube

"He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show. And I didn't know it was going to be this far out," The Kardashians star said

Khloe Kardashian is dropping clues about her baby boy's name.

During an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Thursday, the 38-year-old "Kardashians" star revealed she had decided on a moniker for her infant son.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked the Good American co-founder if she had settled on a name, she confirmed, "Yes, he's named. But, I haven't announced it yet."

"He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him," Kardashian continued. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn't have a name."

The reality star explained she didn’t intend on keeping fans in the dark for so long, saying, "He's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show. And I didn't know it was going to be this far out.”

Khloe quipped, "So now I'm just like, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Keeping with the family tradition of giving children names that start with one letter, the television personality revealed her baby boy's moniker "will start with a T" after his father Tristan Thompson and their daughter True Thompson.

She also described the 8-month-old’s disposition, calling him a "little chunk" and noting "he is a quiet baby. He's a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I've been lucky twice."

Kardashian sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this week after TMZ reported she was spotted with Thompson at a McDonald's drive through following his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols back in December 2021.

Despite the speculation around her relationship status, Kardashian confirmed she was single.

Elsewhere in her appearance, the reality star revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian loves to set her up on dates, though she refrains from playing matchmaker with the skims founder's love life.

"I don't really mess with that – I don't want anyone to blame me for anything, so I don't really do that," she said of hooking Kim up with a date. "But Kim, Kim loves to do that. Kim loves to be in the mix, she loves to know everything, she's very nosy, but I respect her for it. But she loves to be in the mix to have her puppeteering and all that."

Khloe added, "And I'll let her. I'm like, 'Do what you want to do,' I want to see what Kim has. What are the options?"

When it comes to the apps, Kardashian has steered clear of online dating, but she told Hudson she isn’t ruling out the possibility of joining one.