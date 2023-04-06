Tom Schwartz Says Raquel Leviss Is Tom Sandoval's 'Heroin,' Talks 'One-Night Stand' in August

Bravo

"I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life," says Tom Schwartz of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, adding that Ariana Madix "eviscerated" Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

He may not have realized what he was saying -- which seemed to be a recurring theme throughout his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," but Tom Schwartz could not have teased the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion better.

At the top and bottom of the show, he basically said it was one of the most difficult things he'd ever been part of, or witnessed. "I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life," he said.

The human beings, of course, are his best friend Tom Sandoval and the woman he cheated on Ariana Madix with, Raquel Leviss. The saga is just beginning to unfold in current episodes (the show returned to filming after Ariana uncovered their affair earlier this year).

"Ariana had a fire in her," Schwartz said of the reunion. "I mean, she eviscerated those two and I've never seen anything like that. I didn't know she had it in her."

Of course, one of the biggest questions of the entire scandal has involved Schwartz himself. As Sandoval's closest friend and business partner, everyone wanted to know if Sandoval revealed his affair to Schwartz and if Schwartz has subsequently been covering for him.

It looks as if that question is asked and answered in the forthcoming reunion, which has already been filmed, but Schwartz dropped a new month during "WWHL" that left Andy Cohen scratching his head.

"I learned in August, late August, about the affair," Schwartz said, before quickly correcting himself by clarifying he meant to say "one-night stand" instead of affair. Andy thought he's said January at the reunion, but Schwartz was saying there are two incidents.

According to Schwartz, Sandoval was "having a mid-life crisis" and that's when he had a one-night stand with Raquel in August. From there, he claimed they started to have an emotional affair, to his understanding.

It wasn't until January that he got a fuller picture of the extent of the affair when Sandoval finally came to him and painted said picture. In fact, Schwartz said Sandoval "came to me in January and he told me that he's in love with Raquel."

He then tried to argue that it was kind of an "open secret" what was happening between Sandoval and Raquel, but Andy wasn't really buying that. Our favorite moment came when he accused Schwartz of giving him a "word salad," instead of direct answers.

According to Schwartz, Sandoval's behavior changed after he revealed that he was in love with Raquel in January, so perhaps it was inevitable Ariana would find out. Schwartz also said he'd been hearing for months at this point that Sandoval and Ariana were in a bad place in their relationship and Sandoval was going to end things.

But after the declaration of love, according to Schwartz, Sandoval "kind of got flagrant, he was brazen." He explained, "It was like a release for him."

When asked why he didn't tell Ariana, Schwartz said that Sandoval had him placated with a story that it was all going to be taken care of and he was going to do the right thing -- which of course did not happen at all.

As a result of how things played out, Schwartz said he's actually more made at Sandoval than he is at Raquel. "I'm more upset at Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness and he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity is at stake," Schwartz explained.

He then said that it's his belief that Sandoval -- who he said has ADHD -- has a tendency to become obsessed on one thing at a time, and right now that one obsession is Raquel. "He's addicted," said Schwartz. "It's an infatuation of all infatuations. Raquel is his heroin."

"He got lost in the sauce," Schwartz said of his friend. And when Andy asked him if he thought Sandoval might still be lost, Schwartz replied, "I think he is."

That said, though, he doesn't have a lot of confidence in the long term of the couple's relationship. "I think it'll be a miracle if they make it," he said candidly.

According to Schwartz, it's all just gotten too big now. "I know they care so much about each other, but even in the short time that they've been in love, or whatever you want to call it, it's become toxic and I just don't know if it's sustainable."