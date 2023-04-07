Jeopardy Champ Brian Henegar Reacts to Hitler Comparisons on Twitter

Twitter

"There are literally dozens of them comparing my appearance to one of the most evil human beings to ever defile the Earth..." says "Jeopardy!" winner Brian Henegar.

Twitter can be a dark place -- even for newly crowned "Jeopardy!" champions -- as recent contestant Brian Henegar is discovering.

Henegar shared on Twitter that he is taking a short break from the platform after comments about his appearance, likening him to a particular Nazi dictator.

Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) April 5, 2023 @JepMasta

Henegar said people are comparing him to "one of the most evil human beings to ever defile the Earth", aka Adolf Hitler, in recent tweets.

"Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks…" wrote the contestant. "So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon"

One user suggested that he block them, but Henegar responded that there are "literally dozens" of them making these comments.

"It's a lot when im already on such an emotional high from winning," wrote Henegar.

Henegar's Twitter hiatus didn't last long after fans supported him through these hurtful comments from other users.

So…I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least… I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you. #Jeopardy — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) April 5, 2023 @JepMasta

"So…I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least… I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity," the champion wrote on Wednesday. "Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you."

Henegar also revealed that he is growing out his mustache into a goatee due to the backlash on his looks.

And…here it is. Ignore the lighting it’s seven here in Tennessee and I am about to drive to work. pic.twitter.com/XcMvcmzY6C — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) April 6, 2023 @JepMasta

'So I decided rather than to shave off my mustache, I’m just gonna grow it out into a goatee," he tweeted. "I admit that I run the risk of making myself look like my evil twin from a parallel universe, but that’s just the risk I am willing to take."

The "Jeopardy!" winner also announced that he will be donating his winnings from the show to the Anti-Defamation League.