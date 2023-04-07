Mama June: Family Crisis Trailer Teases Intense Family Therapy Weekend

WE TV / YouTube

"You can't even show up for your own f---ing kids, and you're worried about a wedding," Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Elfird tells June Shannon

Mama June Shannon may have a few hiccups on her way to the altar.

The new trailer for the upcoming season of "Mama June: Family Crisis," teased high emotions surrounding the 43-year-old family matriarch's wedding plans and her complicated relationships with daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Elfird and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Claiming that Shannon is attempting to reconcile her relationships with her children only due to her impending nuptials, Lauryn, 23, said "You can't even show up for your own f---ing kids, and you're worried about a wedding."

Alana, 17, revealed she was intending on skipping the ceremony altogether and declared, "I’m not going."

In addition to June's attempt to plan her wedding to her husband Justin Stroud, the teaser also featured her strained relationship with her daughters. Lauryn claimed that she hadn't spoken to her mother since their highly publicized battle in court over Alana's child support. Elfrid was awarded full custody of the teenager last year and Shannon was eventually ordered to pay child support until she turns 18 in August 2023.

"You want to fix it now to fix it now because you're getting married," Lauryn said to which Mama June replied with a firm "No!"

Though her daughters may be skeptical about her motives, the reality star seems adamant in her attempts to reconnect with her children.

"I go to sleep and I'll cry," Shannon explained. "There's things the world don't know."

Meanwhile Lauryn appears to be steadfast in her decision to keep her distance from her mother. "Why should I forgive her if she's not going to change her ways?" she admitted.

June isn’t the only one who's having a tough time reconciling with people in the family. Lauryn also opens up about her struggles with raising her younger sister as well as her four kids with her husband Josh Efird.

The teaser also featured a moment where Lauryn encouraged Alana to begin her college applications to which the high school junior replied, "You're not even my mama for real."

"My priority is my family of seven," she confessed. "It's a struggle. Alana's diva attitude reminds me of Mama, and Jessica's keeping secrets from me."

While Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon seemingly stays out of the drama for the most part, the 26-year-old revealed she's "been dating someone" and hasn't told her family.

Tensions between Mama June and her husband also seem to be running high with Stroud calling her out for her behavior. "You lied to my mom. It's ridiculous, I didn't realize I married a f---ing liar," he said.

The teaser ends with Shannon requesting her family join her for a therapy weekend.

"Actions speak louder than words," Lauryn stated in the session as Alana noted, "She disappointed me so much."

June cried, "I do miss y'all, I do."