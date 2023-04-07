Tyrese Gibson Claims He & Paul Walker Both Slept with Eva Mendes Stunt Double

Getty

The stunt double, Cindy Leon, previously spoke out about her alleged relationships with both men -- and claimed Gibson even played "his own music during sex."

A stunt double on "2 Fast 2 Furious" allegedly got down with the film's 2 leads.

Eva Mendes' stunt double Cindy Leon alleged she was the one who hooked up with both Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson in an old interview, something Gibson confirmed this week -- saying the two "were smashing the same girl" while making the 2003 sequel.

The subject came up while Tyrese did an interview with The Morning Hustle this week, after the hosts brought up how Gibson's girlfriend Zelie Timothy recently said Walker was more her type.

Noting that as soon as Timothy made that comment, the old articles about Leon resurfaced, Gibson then shared his account of what happened.

"She's a beautiful girl, and me and Paul were smashing the same girl on the set of '2 Fast 2 Furious' and didn't even know it. It was Eva Mendes stunt double," he explained.

"We were both just complimenting this girl every day and for whatever reason we just didn't say we were both smashing the same girl and then we told each other," Gibson continued, "And then her goofy ass just did an interview letting the world know."

To be fair, it appears she only spoke with OK! Magazine a month after Gibson himself shared some of his account in a 2015 interview. At the time, he said that discovering they were sleeping with the same girl was a moment that really "broke the ice" for the two costars. He said she was an extra, and didn't say the woman in question was also Mendes' stunt double.

Leon, meanwhile, said Gibson "pursued" her first, before Paul asked her out -- and claimed the two men even "bonded" over their shared romance with her. Noting both relationships were "short and sweet," she said Tyrese was "sexy and freaky" in the bedroom -- allegedly playing his own music -- while Walker was "more sweet."

On The Morning Hustle, Gibson was asked who "stopped" hooking up with Leon first.

"I don't think we stopped," he said, before being asked whether she knew the two were aware she was hooking up with them both. "We never announced it to her," he said, adding that they only had "another month of filming" left when they found out.