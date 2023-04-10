Florida Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery After Using Life Savings to Care for Sick Daughter

Florida Lottery

The win came just days after her daughter finished treatment for breast cancer.

A Florida lottery winner had more than one reason to celebrate last week after her big prize came shortly after her daughter scored a major health victory of her own.

On Friday, April 7, the Florida Lottery announced Geraldine Gimblet of Lakeland won $2 million from a scratcher she purchased at Pipkin Road Beverage Castle.

"At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one," she shared in a press release.

The winner opted to collect a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

Gimblet's daughter and granddaughter were both on hand as Geraldine claimed her prize money -- where the winner's daughter explained why the prize was such an emotional victory for their family.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer," she shared. "My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I'm just so happy for her!"

According to the Florida Lottery, the $10 scratch-off game launched in May 2022, with eight $2 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. The overall odds of winning are reportedly 1-in-3.12.