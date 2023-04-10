Jasmin Savoy Brown Says Filming Yellowjackets Gives Cast Nightmares

Getty

Jasmin Savoy Brown is opening up about what it's like filming the hit Showtime TV series "Yellowjackets," which just premiered its second season.

In an interview with InStyle, Brown shared that she and her cast members do experience some negative side effects after shooting the show's sometimes difficult subject matter -- which, on the most recent episodes, includes all-out cannibalism.

"It's difficult. We were all talking about that before the end of the season. I said something about having nightmares a lot towards the end of the season," confessed the 29 year-old "Scream" actress.

"It gets really crazy and Sophie Thatcher was like, 'Oh my god, I'm having nightmares, too.' And then I think Liv [Hewson] said they had them, too," added Brown, who stars as Taissa in flashbacks.

However, in spite of the difficult filming process, Brown shared that the cast still finds way to bond off-set and shake off some of the more difficult material.

"It does take a toll and it's tricky to find the balance, but we saw some movies together," explained Brown. "We saw M3GAN, and it would totally be a spoiler to say this thing that happened, but [...] Samantha made this joke that referred to something that happens in episode eight or nine that is so dark, but it was so funny."

"We just have to cope through humor," s he added. "We are constantly goofing off on set and making jokes."

Brown also revealed that she went home a lot during filming, to break free a bit from the stress.

"And then I, personally, this second season just left a lot. We have a lot of time off since it's an ensemble show, it's kind of one blessing of working with such a large cast, so I would just leave town a lot," said Brown. "I would go to Oakland to see family or go visit my girlfriend, or we'd go to L.A. and see friends, and that helps for sure."