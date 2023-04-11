Jeremy Renner Shares Fake Cameo He Got from Paul Rudd After Snowplow Injury

ABC / Twitter

"Feel better Jerry," joked Paul Rudd in a faux Cameo he sent to Jeremy Renner.

Jeremy Renner was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night, where he shared a hilarious story about how his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd cheered him up following his snowplow accident.

Renner, who was hospitalized following the terrifying ordeal back in January, has been met with a ton of support from his fans and co-stars alike, especially from his "Avengers" family.

"So Rudd, who I love so much — he happened to be in town as well promoting his movie and he came by a couple times to the hospital, always just makin' my day 'cause he's one of the funniest guys around, right, Paul Rudd? And then he sent me a video message," the "Hawkeye" star shared with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Paul Rudd sent fellow Avenger and friend @JeremyRenner a get well “Cameo” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PvoEFU88Ok — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 11, 2023 @JimmyKimmelLive

Renner, 52, went on to reveal that Rudd even sent him a video shot to look like a Cameo, which is a type of message fans can request their favorite celebrities to record for themselves or loved ones by paying a one-time fee.

"I didn't even ask him to. He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo," continued Renner. Kimmel then shared Rudd's video with the studio audience and those watching at home, in which Rudd acts like Renner is nothing more than a fan.

"Hey Jerry, I heard you were a little banged up — got into a fight with a snow blower, apparently?" joked the "Ant-Man" actor. "Anyway, I just wanted to send this video."

"It's really from the heart, and I hope you're feeling better. It sounds like you are. Apparently, you're a pretty tough guy," continued Rudd. "So maybe I'll get to meet you one day, and wouldn't that be something?"

"In the meantime, take care, and take it easy for a while. And next time, maybe just let the snow melt. Feel better, Jerry," he concluded.

Rudd isn't the only one of his co-stars to share his support. Both Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie -- who were his costars in "The Hurt Locker" before joining the MCU alongside him -- visited Renner during his recovery.

Renner also told Kimmel about how lucky he is that the situation wasn't worse.