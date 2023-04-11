Here's How Social Media Reacted to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Apparent Engagement

Instagram

A few of her Stranger Things costars shared their congratulations, while "She's 19" also began trending on Twitter.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are celebrating their "forever" love!

The 19-year-old "Stranger Things" star sent the internet into a frenzy when she seemingly announced her engagement to the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi.

In a post to Instagram on Monday, Brown shared a photo of the couple locked in an embrace on the beach as she flashed a diamond ring on her left hand (above left). She further alluded to her engagement by captioning the black and white photo with lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Lover" -- writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

Bongiovi also shared a series of photos from their engagement shoot to his own profile with the caption, "Forever 🤍"

Celebrity friends flocked to the comments to praise the happy couple on their new relationship milestone.

A few of Brown's "Stranger Things" co-stars shared their congratulatory sentiments under her post. Noah Schnapp wrote, "OH MY GOD CONGRATS" while Vecna himself, Jamie Campbell Bower, simply left a series of red heart emojis. Cara Buono -- AKA Mrs. Wheeler -- also commented, "Beautiful! So happy for you."

"Congratulations to this beautiful young couple…love forever," comedian Loni Love gushed.

Matthew Bongiovi, brother of the legendary 80s rocker and Jake's uncle, also gave the couple his stamp of approval. "Congratulations!!!!! Much love," he wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Following the apparent engagement news, fans also took to Twitter to react -- with many commenting on the "Enola Holmes" star's decision to get married at such a young age.

"She's 19. You do you sis but I was a mess at 19. Getting married would have been at the bottom of my list at that point," one person tweeted.

Another user questioned, "What's the fascination with the younger generation to get engaged/married so early on in life!?? This is the phase of life to grow, learn and enjoy life not be handling the responsibilities of marriage & family bffr 3 summers ago they weren't even adults 💀"

I think 19 is still way too young, you're still growing, getting to know yourself, and having expirencs. Mid 20s (25+) would be better. But that's just my imo. — Nema (@mirci7x) April 11, 2023 @mirci7x

She's 19. You do you sis but I was a mess at 19. Getting married would have been at the bottom of my list at that point. https://t.co/jMzDYIcrV1 — 𝔊𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔩𝔱'𝔰 𝔐𝔞𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔫 || Soph-e-girl (@Whovian_Girl17) April 11, 2023 @Whovian_Girl17

“she’s 19” and she wants to get married so? why do you care? she can marry whoever and whenever she wants, that decision doesn’t involve you. I’m happy for them! pic.twitter.com/PbRmtin5vz — shroom❕ (@sshroomate) April 11, 2023 @sshroomate

"Mind you she's 19 and the guy is 20… and then there's me, 21 and haven’t had one single boyfriend ever 😭" someone else quipped.

Though some argued she was too young to get married, many fans also came to Brown's defense and said the actress was old enough to make her own decisions.

"She's 19' and she wants to get married so? why do you care? she can marry whoever and whenever she wants, that decision doesn't involve you. I'm happy for them!" one fan declared.

"All jokes aside, y'all need to realize millie is 19… she's no 15 anymore. and jake is 20. so it’s a perfectly normal relationship," someone defended. "Maybe quick in terms of engagement, but that's their business… not ours."