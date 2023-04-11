Tom Sandoval Slams 'Really Good Friends' for Using Scandoval as Podcast 'Content'

YouTube / Bravo

Tom Sandoval just did an hour-long interview on Howie Mandel's podcast to talk all things Scandoval -- where he made it clear he does not appreciate some of his other cast members doing the same thing.

During his appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the "Vanderpump Rules" star opened up about what allegedly went down between him and Raquel Leviss, what was going on in his relationship with Ariana Madix when the two started hooking up and where they all stand now.

At one point in the interview, however, Sandoval said that in this situation, "there's only three people in involved in it: Me, Ariana and Raquel, that's it." Calling the breakup an "inevitable thing," he said he believed the split -- and not the affair -- was actually the "most painful thing for Ariana" right now, as well as to all their friends. He added that "what hurts the most" to him, however, was having some of his friends running their mouths about the scandal in public.

"There are really good friends of mine that have used this scenario," he said, without naming names.

"I've been so down, I had some really dark thoughts. I'm doing better now. I've gone four days without drinking now. I'm trying to handle this in a healthy way. I was drinking to handle it and it's not good, it's a dark road. But what's hurt is people I've known for so long are taking this opportunity to bring skeletons out of the closet from 7-8 years ago," he continued. "Why would you do that? Why would you try to kick me while I'm down?"

"Also using this to make it seem like everything I've done for them, all the favors, all the times I've stuck by them, that I'm a narcissist and that was all so I could look good. What the f---?" he continued. "You're taking the past, what I did with this affair and you're erasing the last 12-15 years of our friendship? Also, using all these things as content for their podcasts."

He said that fellow cast members have been asking him a lot of questions about what's been going on, but he doesn't believe any of it's genuine.

"You don't want to know because you care about Ariana, you wanna know so you have more content for your podcasts. It's f---ing disgusting to me. It's so gross. Ugh, who are you?" he exclaimed. "I'm really seeing who you are for a person, you're not someone who gives a flying f--- about Ariana, you're just doing this for your own personal gain."

While he noted he doesn't expect everyone to be on his side, he seemed hurt that some of the people he's slamming "don't even hit me up and try to understand" his side of things.

"Nothing is excusable for what I did, I handled s--- wrong, I f---ed up, I definitely deserved the hate but for these close friends to not even shoot me a text and go right to social media and start posting things like, 'Was I pawn in this whole game?' adding drama. So disappointing, it's sad," he added.

Though he didn't get too specific about which friends and Bravolebrities have rubbed him the wrong way, nearly every single one of his costars with a podcast -- including, but not limited to, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent -- have talked about Scandoval in recent weeks. The cast as a whole has also been pretty vocal on social media about where they stand, often chiming in on the latest breaking news.

Sandoval, however, said the only one he owes anything to is Ariana.

"When I have people like Scheana, Lisa [Vanderpump], producers asking questions, 'What happened here ... on this day ...' All these little details, I don't owe that s--- to them for content or to add salaciousness to our show," he said. "I have no problem telling, at some point, Ariana anything she wants to know. But I'm not gonna sit there and be interrogated by Lala or Scheana, sorry, that's not happening. They're like doing a whole podcast on what's gonna happen with the dogs."

"On camera, off camera, if Ariana wants to know any details, I'll fully go into that. She's the only one who deserves that," he said.

During the interview, Sandoval also expressed confusion over just how much media attention the scandal has received, suggesting the story broke when there was nothing else going on in national news.

"I've never experienced anything like it in my life. It's crazy how big this story has gotten, for who I am. I'm not like royal family, I'm on a reality show," he exclaimed. "It's been what, six weeks now since this all went down, I'm finally getting time to start to reflect on this situation because I never though I would get myself in a situation like this. Never dreamed it, ever. It just happened."

"CNN?! I don't want to see this s--- on CNN!" he added.