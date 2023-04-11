Tom Sandoval Reveals What It's Like Living with Ariana Madix After Breakup, Raquel Leviss Scandal

YouTube / Getty

Sandoval says he still loves Ariana, who he's also still living with after their messy split.

During an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast Tuesday, Sandoval opened up about what allegedly went down between him and Raquel, what was going on in his relationship with Ariana Madix when the two started hooking up and where they all stand now.

Toward the end of the hour-long interview, Sandoval confirmed the exes were still living together. "It's been okay. Initially, it wasn't great and I had to stay away," he confessed, "It's been pretty calm lately."

When asked whether he had anywhere else to go, the "Vanderpump Rules" star said he didn't "have a lot of friends" he could stay with at the moment -- before claiming he's always been the one who "kind of [runs] the house." Sandoval explained: "Like, I handle the gardening, the housekeeping, my assistant comes and cleans. I basically run everything in the house."

Talking about their current living situation, he also said it wasn't that bad since they have a lot of space to share

"This is a big house. Almost a $3 million house. We have a go-between text when we're coming and going," he said. "All I do, I go in my room, I go to the gym, when I'm done in the gym, I go back to my room."

He added that Madix has been "really busy right now" and thanks to the scandal she's "obviously blowing up." Sandoval said he was "really happy to see that" for her, before saying he'll always love her.

"Ariana and I, I love Ariana, I still love Ariana and I care about her, very much so," he told Mandel, before saying that even before they broke up they were basically living two separate lives.

"We built a business, we got a house together, we were a brand. Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of best friends, family, sometimes roommates," he said. "There was a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking, the intimacy, the connection."

When asked where things stand with Leviss now, he simply said, "We're really good friends, we're not putting any label on it. We're also taking a break." After Howie joked they were "friends with benefits," Sandoval added, "Not right now."