Naked James Corden Shocks Kris Jenner, Scratches Kim's Rolls-Royce Moonlighting as Kardashian Assistant

James Corden had a little trouble keeping up with the Kardashians this time!

During the "Take a Break!" segment of the "Late Late Show," hilarity ensued when the 44-year-old talk show host spent the day as a personal assistant to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.

Corden started his day by meeting the Kardashian family matriarch in her home gym where she was working out on the treadmill.

"Usually my assistant works out with me in the mornings so we can take notes," Jenner explained to which the "Peter Rabbit" star replied, "Well I already worked out at like 4 a.m. so…"

The momager gave Corden an alternative task and instructed him to make her post-workout shake for when she finished her exercises. Making his way into an impressively stocked fridge, the television personality gathered ingredients for a green smoothie until he spotted a bottle of white wine to add to his shake.

While cutting his vegetables and fruits, Corden quipped, "Unlike some members of this family, I know how to chop a cucumber," in reference to Kendall Jenner's viral moment. After taking a swig from the bottle he dumped the wine into his concoction before claiming, "It needs a little something, where is the stuff?"

The "Carpool Karaoke" host then raced around the kitchen and found chocolate raisins, apple cider vinegar and Rice Krispies cereal to add into his shake. Corden came across a second kitchen adjacent to the first and walked into a room where Kris keeps her stunning collection of fine china.

"Stop!" James laughed. "You don't want to bring a bull in here! You get it right?"

After he finished the smoothie, he hollered for the momager who took one sip and raced to the sink to spit out Corden's concoction. "That is f--king vile, what planet are you on James?" Jenner exclaimed.

The next Kardashian who enlisted the help of the late night host was Kim. Corden drove the 42-year-old Skims founder to the gas station for some chewing gum and a pack of gummy bears. James asked Kardashian about her own experience working as an assistant when she was Paris Hilton's "closet organizer."

"Her closest was wild," Kim recalled. "You would be going through things and she would have diamond necklaces shoved in a drawer and she wouldn't even know. She always had a change of clothes in her purse. She would be totally comfortable with me saying this, but she would always have a bikini or a change of clothes, because you'd never know where we'd end up…" Corden interrupted, "In case she s--t her pants?" which made the reality star burst into laughter.

Acting as both an assistant and security, the "Trolls" star instructed another gas station patron to get on the ground as they left. "Excuse me sir, down! Get on the ground! Stay down!" James yelled before he quipped to Kim, "Sorry that happened."

Corden also visited the Kylie Cosmetics office and decided to take a shower in Kylie’s private bathroom when Kris walked in.

"What the f--k are you doing?" Jenner exclaimed. "Oh my God! I can't unsee that. Get out of the shower. James get a towel! What the f--k nobody is supposed to be in Kylie's bathroom. I could get in a lot of trouble for this, somebody could sue us."

After a long day of assisting, James joined Khloe for lunch where she showed the "Cats" star how to precisely shake his salad bowl. He then began to feed the Good American founder her lunch, and the mom of two hilariously asked Corden for a bite with avocado in it.

The talk show host then forked a particularly large bite and began making airplane noises towards Kardashian who struggled to chew. "Oh God, I don't want the cameras to see you in this state," he said while covering her face with a napkin.

Following lunch, James made his way over to the Kylie Cosmetics showroom where he stuffed a handful of lipsticks into his pocket before answering a FaceTime call from Jenner in London.

"Can I be honest? This is just me and you talking, no one is filming this," he told Kylie. "Kris is a lot. She screamed at me because she found me naked in your shower in your office."

"What?" the reality star asked before hanging up on Corden due to a "bad signal."

James eventually found himself in "The Kardashians" confessional chair and spilled some tea on the famous family.

"Honestly Kris looks at me different after that shower, and let's just say, there's a twinkle in her eye," Corden claimed in an American accent while a filter heavily glammed up his appearance. He added, "Feeding Khloé was fun, but she's still a b--h."

Near the end of the skit, Corden was seen driving Kim back and as he tried to enter her garage in the Rolls there was a huge scraping sound.

Kim got out and appeared in shock and gestured for the late night host to come out of the driver's seat and see the damage, claiming the entire bottom of the luxury car was scratched.

However, it was just a prank to Corden's relief.